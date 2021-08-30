Plintron awarded MVNO license for Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry for Information and communications Technology of Colombia has awarded Plintron Colombia SAS, a Telefonia Movil Virtual license. This enables Plintron Colombia to provide MVNO / OMV services in Colombia.

Plintron is the world's largest end to end multi-country MVNA /MVNE service provider and has a client base in 28+ countries covering 6 continents. It provides its services to MNOs, MVNOs, Enterprises and IoT service providers.

The Colombian MVNO market is currently valued at USD 3.6 billion and is expected to grow to USD 6.4 billion at a CAGR at 8.6% by 2027. It has over 3.4 million MVNO subscribers. The Colombian MVNOs are dominantly focused on the consumer segment which is valued at USD 0.26 billion however the enterprise segment is expected to grow at a substantial 9.3% CAGR till 2027 and touch USD 0.15 billion.

The Full MVNO model currently dominates the Colombian MVNO market with revenues of USD 0.22 billion. All major MVNO market models including Discount, Business, Media, Migrant and Retail are present in Colombia.

Plintron, with its IoT offerings, is also poised to leverage the existing M2M MVNO segment in Colombia which is projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.9% till 2027.

Popular Colombian brands will also be enabled by Plintron to become MVNOs and extend their offerings to the mobile space thus increasing customer engagement & loyalty.

Exciting times are ahead for the Colombian mobile ecosystem as the entry of Plintron will benefit all stakeholders including MNOs, MVNOs, Enterprises and IoT service providers.

Plintron looks forward to contribute to the growth of the robust Colombian MVNO market and catalyse it to cross the forecasted 7.7 million subscriber count by 2027.

About Plintron

Plintron Group is the World's largest Multi Country end to end MVNA & MVNE and CPaaS provider with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 140+ MVNOs and 150 million+ mobile subscribers.

Visit www.Plintron.com

SOURCE Plintron