Plintron awarded MVNO concession for Peru

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministerio de Transportes y Communications (MTC) of Peru has awarded Plintron Peru SAC, the Concession to provide Mobile Public Services as a Virtual Mobile Operator/OMV.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Plintron Group said, "The entry of Plintron to the dynamic Peru mobile services market will benefit all stakeholders including MNOs, MVNOs, Enterprises and IoT/M2M service providers. Plintron estimates the Peru MVNO market to grow to over 400 million Soles by 2027"

Internationally, companies across segments are bundling Mobile Services to their proposition in order to generate more revenues and increase the customer base. Business segments where MVNOs are launched globally include ISP, Retail, Fintech, Sports, IoT, Insurance, Utilities etc.

Brands typically struggle to launch MVNO/ OMV services due to huge CAPEX coupled with Technical, Operational and Regulatory challenges. However, Plintron addresses above issues by providing a pre-integrated platform with the network operator, Fast Time to market and competitive wholesale pricing.

Plintron offers a plug-and-play deployment for OSS, BSS, NSS, 200+ flexible APIs, Payment gateway integrations and a White-labelled Self-care Mobile Application. The Technology development and Upgrades are managed By Plintron. Brands only need to focus on Sales and Marketing to their existing and new users.

Plintron's Operating model can help launch branded mobile services with several advantages such as additional revenue streams, improved brand visibility, increased customer loyalty & enhanced insights while ensuring regulatory compliances. Plintron's Model is economically a very attractive proposition for MVNO as it requires zero CAPEX and brands pay only for the actual OPEX incurred in providing services.

With planned commercial launch in December 2022, Plintron will enable any brand to launch an MVNO within 6-8 weeks. Even during pre-launch phase, Over 15+ companies in Peru have expressed interest for launching an MVNO. Plintron aims to strengthen its Latin America presence with its operations in Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including "MVNE of the Year" at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

