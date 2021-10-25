PLDT to build world-class 'hyperscaler' data center facility, a first in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT, together with ePLDT, is set to build the first and biggest data center in the country designed to service the massive power and IT requirements of global hyperscalers. It will be telco neutral and will incorporate sustainability in its design and operations.

"We are very optimistic and bullish about the hyperscaler demand in the enterprise sector. To support the growing needs of global technology giants and cloud service providers expanding in the region, we at the PLDT Group are proud to announce that we will be building the first hyperscaler data center facility in the Philippines," said PLDT VP and Head of ICT Business for Enterprise Nico Alcoseba.

The facility will be Tier-3 certified and Tier-4 ready once it starts operations.

"This hyperscaler data center is a first of its kind. It will have more power capacity in one facility versus all our 10 VITRO data centers combined. It will also be designed to be global class in energy efficiency and reliability, and will make use of the latest in green technology," said Alcoseba.

In line with the government's initiatives to make the Philippines a more attractive destination for hyperscalers, the PLDT Group is further enhancing its network of data centers to serve and deliver the much bigger requirements of hyperscalers, particularly to service their availability zones which are the core nodes of their global network to deliver the cloud solutions.

"We at PLDT are continuously enhancing our existing data centers in three main ways. First, we are adding more power capacity per rack to support the dense and high powered equipment of hyperscalers. Second, we're further enhancing the reliability and energy efficiency of our data center facilities. And last, we're also looking for ways to deliver Renewable Energy to support the carbon neutrality commitments of these companies," he added.

The PLDT Group operates the largest network of data centers in the country with its VITRO Data Center facilities situated in different strategic locations.

These facilities are linked to the PLDT Group's extensive participation in 14 international submarine cable systems and one terrestrial system carrying data traffic going in and out of the Philippines, with three more new submarine cables in construction such as the Jupiter Cable system, the Apricot Cable, and the Asia Direct Cable.

SOURCE PLDT Inc.