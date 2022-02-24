PLDT strengthens market leadership with new Hyperscale data center in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT, through its industry-leading ICT arm ePLDT, is set to build additional 100MW of data center (DC) capacity beginning with a new hyperscale, telco-neutral, and purpose-built facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

ePLDT VITRO's 11th data center—VITRO Sta. Rosa—will rise in the country's largest DC campus by far - a five-hectare PLDT property in the booming industrial city of Sta. Rosa.

It will be constructed with the highest level of diversity and reliability, equipped with triple-route PLDT domestic fiber as well as telco fiber connectivity from other providers, serving as the most ideal location for Availability Zones and Points-of-Presence of Hyperscalers, as well as for critical systems of Enterprises.

This hyperscale facility is designed to be Tier-3 Certified and Tier-4 Ready, assuring clients of the highest reliability uptime as it includes the construction of an on-site Meralco power substation interconnected to several other substations, further minimizing the risk of power failure. This will be the first of a series of hyperscale data centers totaling to a power requirement of 100MW over the medium term.

PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio noted the strong global market demand for data center services, particularly those that the PLDT Group is catering to "as the demand for digital just keeps growing. We have the ready facilities and we continue to expand our data centers to accommodate that demand to ensure that we are able to keep up and deliver future requirements."

Designed based on LEED standards, VITRO Sta. Rosa will implement the global-class sustainability practices in design, supply, and building operations including rainwater collection, wastewater reuse, renewable energy use, and lowest realistic power usage effectiveness (PUE) for the Philippines, among others.

"PLDT and ePLDT have longstanding relationships with global hyperscalers, so we do understand deeply their requirements. We have elevated our infrastructure design, our operating practices, and business models in our existing data centers according to what they need, and VITRO Sta. Rosa's design and operations will be very well-suited to hyperscaler standards," said Jojo Gendrano, FVP and Head of Enterprise and International at PLDT and Smart.

ePLDT, through its VITRO Data Centers, is the pioneer and premiere DC operator in the country, currently operating the widest data center network with 10 facilities nationwide and carrying the deepest expertise with over 20 years of experience and industry-recognized certifications.

