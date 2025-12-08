Plaza Premium Group Debuts First Plaza Premium First Lounge in Europe at Rome Fiumicino Airport

ROME, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the global leader in airport hospitality, will soon be opening its first Plaza Premium First Lounge in Europe, located at Rome Fiumicino Airport's Terminal 1, Schengen Area Departures. This 700-square-metre lounge accommodates 115 guests starting in mid-December 2025 marking a major milestone in the brand's European expansion.

The Plaza Premium First Rome lounge embodies an elevated airport hospitality concept, uniquely integrating Italian luxury with the brand's renowned global service standards. Guests enjoy personalized hospitality, bespoke dining with Italian and international dishes, curated cocktails, and luxurious spaces inspired by "La Dolce Vita." The interiors feature Roman elegance with travertine stone, oak wood, bronze accents, biophilic touches, and a contemporary Roman art collection in partnership with a local gallery.

The lounge offers an exclusive "Primo Dining Room" for à la carte meals, as well as engaging culinary and cocktail experiences including award-winning and locally inspired signature drinks. Personal concierge service, private suites for business or leisure, express wireless charging, complemented by bespoke services, keep journeys seamless. An al fresco patio with rotating live DJ performances, a family-friendly nursery area, and an interactive digital game room cater to all ages.

Fully appointed private meeting rooms provide customized options for business travellers, with gourmet setups and premium drinks. Premium restroom and shower facilities feature luxury toiletries, towels, hair dryers, and amenities for a refreshing indulgence. The lounge will host regular art exhibitions, giving guests the opportunity to discover and purchase unique pieces from local Italian artists.

Song Hoi See, Founder and CEO of PPG shared: "Rome represents both a gateway to Europe and a cultural capital. This launch reinforces our mission to deliver excellence in airport hospitality through thoughtful design, service innovation, and cultural authenticity."

"The opening of the new Plaza Premium First Lounge in Europe at our airport reflects Aeroporti di Roma's ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience, as recognised by our 5-Star Skytrax rating," declared Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma. "Hosting the debut of this premium concept in Europe confirms Fiumicino's role as a gateway capable of attracting leading global operators. It also strengthens Rome's positioning as a strategic hub in the global travel network, where service excellence, comfort and local identity come together to offer a high-quality and increasingly personalised airport experience."

Access to Plaza Premium First Rome is open to all travellers, regardless of airline or class, via Smart Traveller membership, online pre-booking, or walk-in purchases. The Rome lounge joins flagship locations in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Macau, Vancouver, and Phnom Penh, with upcoming lounges planned for Riyadh, Dallas, and New York.

