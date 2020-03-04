PLAYSTUDIOS Israel Teams With CrazyLabs To Host Israel's First Independent 'Women In Games' Conference

More than 100 representatives from gaming's most recognized and innovative brands are scheduled to attend the conference, including women from Playtika, MoonActive, SciPlay, Ilyon, Plarium, Beach Bum, YellowHead, Google, and Amdocs, among others.

"Women are deeply involved in every aspect of gaming, from product development to game design, marketing, and operations," explains PLAYSTUDIOS Israel Head of Relations and Co-Operations Adva Lev. "This is an opportunity to start a conversation about how we can attract and enable more women to join the gaming and technology industries. Together, we can create mentorship and training programs to give women and girls the confidence to pursue careers in computer science."

Ms. Lev will deliver the opening remarks at the conference alongside CrazyLabs Chief Financial Officer Nurit Benjamini. The pair will be followed by inspirational speaker Adi Peled of the Center for the Research & Application of Positive Psychology. Guests will then have the opportunity to break off into groups and discussion the industry. The conference will close with a panel led by GameIs Chief Executive Officer Yael Hakshurian.

"'Women in Games' was created to answer the need for a professional conference for women in the gaming industry. We aim for an eye-level discussion and for peer-to-peer communication, and so this event will provide attendees more than just the option to listen to lectures and panels," says Elinor Schops, VP Business Development for CrazyLabs and the founder of 'Women in Games' in Israel. "We strive to create real open discussions that can help us and our counterparts in similar companies enrich our professional toolkit."

All proceeds from the event will go to QueenB, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing computer science training to middle-school girls.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer of award-winning casual games for mobile and social platforms, including POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and my KONAMI Slots. The apps are powered by the company's groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from more than 70 iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands across 15 countries and four continents. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular social games with exciting casino gaming mechanics. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About CrazyLabs

CrazyLabs is home to industry-leading Hyper Casual games, famously adored Lifestyle games and Causal IP games with top-tier global brands. As a top 10 mobile games publisher, (according to AppAnnie & Sensor Tower) and with over 2.9 billion downloads, CrazyLabs is a worldwide leader in casual games development, distribution, and innovation. The company's headquarters are in Israel, with global offices in China, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany and Ukraine.

