Playroll and Expensify Close the Compliance Gap for Scaling SMBs

Enterprise-grade expense-to-payroll automation now accessible without the enterprise headcount or price tag.

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playroll, the global employment platform, has partnered with Expensify to solve a problem most scaling SMBs avoid discussing: how to reimburse employees globally without audit risk or hiring compliance staff.

Until now, companies had two options: build an in-house compliance function (six figures, unrealistic for SMBs) or buy enterprise software (annual contracts and long implementations). Neither worked.

The new integration changes that. Expenses flow from Expensify into Playroll's payroll engine, where 120+ in-house legal and tax experts have embedded compliance for 180+ countries. Each reimbursement is classified against local tax rules, converted to local currency, flagged for non-compliance, and delivered audit-ready in the next payroll run. One workflow, with no manual validation or re-entry needed.

"Growing internationally gets complicated when expenses, payroll, and local tax rules collide. We wanted to make that complexity invisible for smaller teams, not something they need to hire specialists for," said Erez Golan, Managing Director at Playroll.

SMBs now get the same compliance infrastructure used by enterprises, at a fraction of the cost, without annual lock-ins.

Key benefits: Expense-to-payroll in one system with no data re-entry. Automatic local tax, benefits, and reporting rules applied at submission. Real-time audit trail. Local currency processing. Scales without hiring headcount.

"Integrating with Playroll is part of a bigger shift at Expensify," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "We're not just making expense management easier. We're building the infrastructure that lets SMBs compete globally without the overhead that used to be reserved for enterprises. Playroll's compliance engine is what makes that possible at scale for SMBs."

Playroll and Expensify are strategic go-to-market partners for EMEA and UK markets. The partnership includes integrated customer onboarding, mutual customer referrals, and co-developed training programs for finance and operations teams.

About Playroll Playroll helps businesses compliantly employ, onboard, and pay international teams through EOR, global payroll, contractor management, and entity setup across 180+ countries. Gold winner, Global HR Solution Provider of the Year – 2025 Stevie® Awards. www.playroll.com

About Expensify Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Trusted by 15 million members worldwide and top-rated on G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra. Learn more at use.expensify.com