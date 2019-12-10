Playrix Enters Serbian Game Development Market

MOSCOW, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Playrix announced its entrance to the Serbian market as part of its business expansion strategy. The team of Serbian game developer Eipix Entertainment will become part of Playrix by joining its new Serbian subsidiary, Playrix RS, based in Novi Sad, and will focus on creating free-to-play mobile games of the highest quality.

"It feels great to be a part of an incredibly successful and growing business. Our joining the Playrix team will give us access to the global market, large audiences and a base of knowledge and expertise that we have never had before. We believe that being a part of Playrix RS, we will contribute to the strengths of Playrix globally by working on new, unique and high-quality projects. Also, we are pleased that this deal will support the growth of our local Serbian gamedev community," said Mirko Topalski, founder and CEO of Eipix Entertainment.

"With over a decade of experience, the team of Eipix Entertainment has proven to be one of the most talented teams on the market. We are proud to become part of their further growth by providing Playrix RS with all the expertise and support they need to create top-quality games," said Dmitri Bukhman, co-founder of Playrix

About Eipix

Founded in 2005, under the slogan — Creating Worlds, Eipix Entertainment is one of the most prominent Serbian teams of video game developers as well as one of the biggest providers of hidden object games in the world.

About Playrix

Playrix is one of the top 5 mobile game publishers in the world. The total MAU of their existing titles — Homescapes, Gardenscapes, Township, Fishdom, and Wildscapes — exceeds 100 million.

