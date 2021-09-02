Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital Advertisement Assets

A World First for the Telecommunications Industry, Vodafone has chosen London AdTech Startup Playrcart to work alongside existing partner JustPremium to streamline the ordering of SIM cards online into a one step process

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playrcart (www.playrcart.com), the startup turning digital ads into instantly transactional storefronts, is proud to announce a new partnership with JustPremium, a GumGum company (www.justpremium.com) and Vodafone.

The partnership between Playrcart and JustPremium will focus on maximising the ROI of digital advertising placement for Vodafone's assets. With Playrcart, impressions convert into higher consumer attention, more interactions and more successful checkouts.

Playrcart's technology combined with JustPremium's creative delivers a solution that allows prospective Vodafone customers in need of a new SIM who encounter digital Vodafone advertisements, to order a SIM card online without ever leaving the ad itself. This move turns SIM orders into a simple one step process, cutting store visits and lengthy checkout processes in favour of a rapid experience to better match the expectations of the digital user of today.

This collaboration is the latest for Playrcart, who has recently activated partnerships with high profile organisations, including Warner Bros, Walgreen Boots Alliance and AB InBev for Corona Beer. Playrcart will be announcing further partnerships in the near future with other industry-leading brands.

"Since founding Playrcart we've been very confident that our adtech solutions would contribute considerably to the disruption of traditional advertising,'' said Glen Dormieux, Founder and CEO of Playrcart. "Our partnership with JustPremium and Vodafone is yet another proofpoint that global companies are embracing that change and are looking for innovative ways to bring products to customers."

Rob Garber, Managing Director UK & BE at JustPremium, comments: "The shift from physical retail outlets to e-commerce has expedited over the past 18 months, and it's incredibly important that new technology allows brands to facilitate this greater digital demand in a seamless way - which is exactly the solution Playrcart offers. Their technology allows brands to sell products and services directly via an advert, and we're excited that Vodafone are leading the charge with this, via JustPremium's suite of High Impact formats."

"Playcart's integration with JustPremium has allowed us at Vodafone to maximise and essentially evolve what is possible through our digital advertising," comments Richard Kanolik - Programmatic Lead Vodafone . He continues: "Simplifying the e-commerce journey so that the user is now able to convert within an already engaging rich media ad will inevitably lead to an increase in ROI."

About Playrcart

Playrcart is the company that enables customers to instantly purchase products and services directly within rich media such as video and gifs, banner ads, as well as via live streams. Its transactional ad format maintains the engagement experience derived from compelling content, while enabling a clear call to action.

