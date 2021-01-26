Players in Sewing Machine Market Experience High Demand for Technologically Advanced Products: TMR

- Key players in sewing machine market are focused on technological advancements. As a result, they are incorporating IoT, AI, and 3D printing in their products. This scenario highlights expansion of sewing machine market at promising pace

- Asia Pacific sewing machine market is projected to gather prodigious growth opportunities in forthcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several companies engaged in the global sewing machine market are growing efforts toward the incorporation of advanced technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), 3D printing, and IoT (Internet of Things). Apart from this, many players in this market are taking online stitching classes and encouraging people to engage in stitching activities. This scenario is likely to help in generating promising sales opportunities in the global sewing machine market in the years ahead.

According to analysts from Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global sewing machine market will show growth at CAGR of 4% during the assessment period 2020–2030. Thus, the market for sewing machine is projected to account for around US$ 5 Bn by the end of 2030.

Sewing Machine Market: Major Takeaways

Market Enterprises Focus on Product Innovations

Many vendors working in the global sewing machine market are growing focus toward incorporating innovation in flat bed industrial sewing machines. As a result, they are seen investing heavy amount of money in the research and development activities. Apart from this, several enterprises in the market for sewing machine are entering into partnerships and collaboration deals to achieve product innovations.



In recent period, major customer base such as small commercial establishments as well as hobbyists from all across the globe in inclined toward the use of sewing machines that support advanced technologies. Thus, players in the global sewing machine market are launching products that are Wi-Fi and PC (personal computer) enabled.

Sewing Machine Market: Growth Boosters

In recent period, the sewing machine market is experiencing remarkable growth in demand for machines that offer high precision control together with perfection. Apart from this, there is extensive growth in demand for easy-to-use sewing cum embroidery machines that offer USB port for incorporating customized designs.

Many companies engaged in the apparels and textile industries across the globe are growing acceptance of automation processes at their production houses. This scenario is likely to generate promising demand for highly advanced sewing machines, which will help in the rapid expansion of the global sewing machines market throughout the assessment period 2020–2030. Apart from this, the vendors working in the global sewing machine market are likely to gain promising sales opportunities on the back of increased demand for functional clothes from all across the globe.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the players in the global sewing machine market are experiencing remarkable growth in demand. Key factor attributed to this scenario is increased inclination among major worldwide population across the globe toward performing stitching activities as a hobby or for employment purpose.

Many players in the global sewing machine market are growing focus toward the advancement of their production capabilities. This scenario is likely to help in the expansion of market at prodigious pace.

Sewing Machine Market: Well-Established Participants

The list of key participants in the sewing machine market includes following names:

Bernina

Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

PEGASUS Sewing Machine Mfg Co. Ltd.

JUKI Corporation, MSISM Co. Ltd.

Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd.

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH

Singer Corporation

