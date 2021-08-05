Players in Pressure Relief Devices Market Lean on Launching Smart Therapeutic Beds for Preventing Pressure Injuries in Patients, Market Valuation to Reach US$ 4.54 Bn by 2030, Finds TMR

- Advancements in low-air loss mattresses and air fluidized therapeutic beds to help clinicians meet complex wound care needs, Prevalence of pressure ulcers motivates companies to boost production capabilities.

- Market players collaborate with NGOs to meet the growing demand for disposable mattresses for COVID-19 patients in resource-scarce regions

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure relief devices have gained wide clinical acceptance for preventing heel pressure ulcers and treating wounds due to pressure injuries. An array of products in the pressure relief devices market, which can meet the needs of patients with surgical wounds and burns, has also grown considerably over the years. The market has made notable strides to meet the need of patients for long-term care in hospital settings. Thus, the demand has risen for pressure ulcer care. A case in point is the vast uptake of therapeutic foam mattresses and a range of low technology pressure relief devices such as gel-based mattress, air filled mattress, and water/fluid filled mattress. The high sales of low-tech devices in the healthcare industry can be ascribed to mainly their low cost and ease of operation.

New tech devices that are equipped with stringent safety standards, such as air fluidized therapy beds and alternating pressure air mattresses are also growing in popularity. Smart therapeutic beds with firm perimeters and the launch of automated beds help meet the criteria of high safety and comfort, and increase the wound care outcomes. In this regard, low-air loss mattresses and air fluidized therapeutic beds have gathered traction.

After the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, pressure relief devices market players are leveraging incremental opportunities through collaborations with NGOs to meet the demand of COVID-19 patients in low-resource settings. There has been extensive demand for pressure relief mattresses in hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

The global pressure relief devices market is expected to cross valuation of US$ 4.54 Bn by 2030.

Key Findings of Pressure Relief Devices Market Study

Pressure Relief Devices Witness High Uptake from Pressure Ulcers Patients: The high burden of pressure ulcers on a patient's quality of life has propelled the demand for pressure relieving devices for preventing pressure ulcers, notes a market survey on pressure relief devices. A number of devices has grown in demand from patients who suffer from bedsores in hospital care settings. Hence, the sales of alternating pressure air mattresses have increased substantially due to marked prevalence of pressure ulcers in patients who have been bed-ridden for a prolonged time. These types of pressure relief devices are used primarily in reducing pain in patients at pressure points. Furthermore, the pressure relief interventions are used in other types of complex wounds, such as high-acuity wound cases. Continuous product innovation to address these needs will increasingly benefit such patients.

Growing Online Sales to Generate Incremental Opportunities: Manufacturers globally have been increasingly boosting the visibility of their products by growing their presence on online portals. A number of foam-based mattresses on eCommerce platforms has bolstered product sales in recent years. The eCommerce retailing might also help manufacturers increase the visibility of high-tech devices and help them tap new revenue streams in the near future.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Drivers

Focus of medical device manufacturers on reducing pressure ulcer incidences is a key driver expanding the growth avenues of high-technology products. Demand for pressure-relieving hospital bed mattresses is a key trend bolstering market growth.

Demand for pressure relieving technologies in hospital settings has been growing to meet long-term care needs of patients, thus expanding the pressure relief devices market ecosystem.

needs of patients, thus expanding the pressure relief devices market ecosystem. Players in the market are leaning on value-added features of smart therapeutic beds to tap into new revenue streams, notes a market survey on pressure relief devices.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America led the global market landscape in 2019. Prevalence of pressure ulcers, especially in the U.S., is a key factor that has spurred the prospects in the regional market

led the global market landscape in 2019. Prevalence of pressure ulcers, especially in the U.S., is a key factor that has spurred the prospects in the regional market A large target customer base in Asia Pacific makes this region a potentially lucrative market at the global scale. Japan , China , and India have been generating sizable opportunities for pressure relief devices manufacturers.

Pressure Relief Devices Market: Key Industry Participants

A number of prominent technology companies over the past few years have engaged in collaborations to develop high-tech pressure injury prevention devices. Some of the well-entrenched players in the pressure relief devices market are Arjo, Rober Limited, 5 Minds Mobility, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and 3M.

SOURCE Transparency Market Research