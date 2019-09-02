PlayerMaker Becomes First Performance Partner to BetVictor Northern Premier Football League

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayerMaker, the leading international sports data analytics start-up, has teamed up with the BetVictor Northern Premier Football League (NPL), becoming the league's first-ever player performance partner.

The deal is for an initial 12 months and will see PlayerMaker's unique AI-driven boot-mounted device offered to players across the NPL's 62 semi-professional clubs.

Already in use internationally, PlayerMaker tracks and analyses tactical, technical and physical player performance on and off the pitch. The breadth of data generated can inform coaches' decision-making processes, particularly in relation to player performance optimisation, talent identification and injury prevention.

Players at participating NPL clubs will have the opportunity to train wearing the PlayerMaker device, providing the coaches and players with access to a comprehensive set of tailored metrics held securely. The NPL will also be discussing with the FA whether players can wear the PlayerMaker device in competitive matches.

Guy Aharon, CEO and Co-Founder of PlayerMaker, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be acting as the NPL's official player performance partner over the next year, providing consultation services for performance optimisation and access to a stream of accurate and objective datapoints at a granular level. It is fantastic to see the NPL embracing technology in this way and we look forward to collaborating with their clubs over the coming year."

Mark Harris, Northern Premier Football League Chairman, said: "The BetVictor Northern Premier League has always led the way in adopting digital technology. We are also committed to helping drive forward standards in coaching and player development. This exciting new partnership with PlayerMaker is the next stage in this journey."

About PlayerMaker

PlayerMaker is a sports technology company revolutionizing the way football teams use data. Utilizing cutting-edge motion sensors and advanced machine learning algorithms, their device tracks all technical, tactical, biomechanical and physical movement on and off the ball, giving managers and coaches a granular understanding of their players' and team's performance. Used by elite level clubs worldwide, the PlayerMaker device delivers a competitive advantage to some of the most forward-thinking coaches. To find out more, visit www.playermaker.com.

SOURCE PlayerMaker