Play.Works Television Games Suite Launches for Shaw TV Customers

Shaw is the latest Canadian TV service provider to integrate Play.Works onto their TV platform, giving Shaw's IPTV customers in Western Canada access to the full games suite, including "Tetris," "Pink Panther Time Traveler," "Doodle Jump," and many more. With over 50 free, ad-supported games to choose from, subscribers can play awhile, leave the game to watch television, and come back to the same spot in the game.

"Play.Works is thrilled to add Shaw Communications to our growing worldwide family of cable operators. With our established platform pre-integration, companies like Shaw can launch our television game suite quickly and easily," said Play.Works Founder and CEO Jonathan Boltax.

"We know Canadians are looking to access as much of their favourite content as possible, and by adding the Play.Works app to our growing library of content, we're offering access to a suite of casual television games that are easy to play and fun for the whole family," said Andrew Eddy, Vice President, Programming, Shaw Communications.

When paired with a Shaw TV 4K Player, Shaw IPTV subscribers can find all of their favourite content integrated onto one, easy-to-navigate platform and access it using Shaw's voice-powered remote, making it easier than ever for customers to search and discover content. Shaw IPTV customers can manage their recordings from their Shaw TV player or download their recordings and watch from anywhere through the Shaw TV App. More information about Shaw TV packages and pricing can be found at shaw.ca/tv.

About Play.Works

Games on CTV are powered by Play.Works. Play.Works is the leading games platform distributed through connected devices. Founded by interactive television pioneer Jonathan Boltax, Play.Works boasts the largest OTT games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles. Play.Works also leverages their proprietary connected device development framework that allows for rapid development across multiple Connected TV platforms to publish and distribute over 100 AVOD apps. Play.Works games and AVOD apps can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, Videotron, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and more, with a combined reach of over 250M homes. Learn more about Play.Works at www.play.works.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.



Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Info

Jonathan Boltax

Jonathan.boltax@play.works

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713783/PlayWorks_Shaw.jpg

SOURCE Play.Works