Play Magnus Group to Bring Chess NFTs to Market on Concordium

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate yesterday's victory of World chess champion Magnus Carlsen, five hundred chess enthusiasts will have the chance to become genesis members in a new era of chess when Play Magnus Group and Concordium release a unique set of NFTs.

Carlsen, who in October this year received a NFT trophy for his win at the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, admits he is excited about this burgeoning space. The champion also adds that through this partnership with Concordium, he is looking forward to seeing Chess Champs, a leading provider of chess NFTs, getting the chance to infiltrate the space further.

"I've appreciated my NFT trophy last season and am excited that we will now be able to give away more NFTs to our fans and build a collectors' community," said Carlsen commenting on the fusion of chess and NFTs.

The Concordium blockchain is a future-proof sustainable blockchain platform with cost-effective and low-emission transactions. It was founded by Lars Seier Christensen, the Danish entrepreneur who co-founded and helped build Saxo Bank into a global financial powerhouse and who, with his investments, stands behind multiple blockchain use case initiatives, Christensen is also involved in several sports clubs and two of the world's top restaurants; Geranium and Alchemist.

During next season's Champions Chess Tour, Concordium will feature the Play Magnus Group's and MUST Group's NFTs called Chess Champs.

"Concordium's identity approach, on the blockchain, where all transactions come with an ID stamp, is interesting for businesses that want to lead the charge into the metaverse while living up to the highest compliance standards. We believe there is a great use case here in the chess world and are proud to partner with the most strategic and innovative in the sport," commented Lars Seier Christensen.

"NFTs represent the way for us to engage with our fans in the future. Concordium's ID, fast finalization, low transaction fees, and eco-friendliness allow us to offer compliant NFTs in any future scenario. This is important," said Play Magnus Group CEO Andreas Thome.

The Play Magnus Group partnered with MUST Group earlier this year to launch the sports world's first pure NFT trophy for the Champions Chess Tour Finals together, and have since created several series of chess-related NFTs at ChessChamps.io, most notably the trophy that Carlsen received when he won the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour in October.

"With Concordium, we will be able to engage more chess fans at more affordable and low stable transaction fees, opening up many more opportunities for fun innovation and gamification. To celebrate the new partnership, we will give away 500 NFTs for free," remarked Michael Jeppesen, CEO of MUST Group.

"Moving forward, fans of our Champions Chess Tour who open Concordium wallets may encounter some nice surprises in their wallets from time to time," added Chief Business Development Officer Sebastian J. Kuhnert.

"For me as a player in the Champions Chess Tour, it is exciting to see that digital innovation leaders are moving chess forward in a way that fans and players can both feel. It is going to be interesting to see which players are going to create the highest value with their NFTs," commented Grandmaster and World no. 7, Anish Giri.

All matches in the next season of the Champions Chess Tour will be played on www.chess24.com and be free to watch on the platform's Twitch and YouTube channels as well as on ChampionsChessTour.com. The Tour's Chess Champs NFT collection is available at www.chesschamps.io.

How to get a free NFT´s (CCxC Genesis Pawn NFT)

On the occasion of the new Chess Champs x Concordium partnership, we give away 500 x $CCD10 and airdrop 500 CCxC Genesis Pawns!

Register for the Chess Champs Airdrop to receive a $CCD10 gift from Chess Champs, enabling you to buy one of our first 500 CCxC Genesis Pawns.

Become part of a growing world of chess NFTs and be among the first to join the journey of chess collectibles on Concordium Blockchain, using Spaceseven's Marketplace.

About the Champions Chess Tour & Chess Champs

The Champions Chess Tour is the leading online chess Tour worldwide, determining the world's best chess player over a full competitive season of online chess. The 2022 season begins in February 2022 and features monthly tournaments culminating in a Final in November 2022. The best chess players in the world are competing in rapid chess. All games take place online on www.chess24.com, with players competing for a total prize pool of over USD 1.6 million in 2021 and an even larger, yet to be announced prize pool in 2022. For more information, visit www.championschesstour.com. For more information about the Tour's Chess Champs NFT collection, visit www.ChessChamps.io.

About Play Magnus Group

Play Magnus Group is a global leader in the chess industry focused on providing premier digital experiences for millions of chess players and students. The company offers e-learning and entertainment services via its market-leading brands: chess24, Chessable, iChess, New In Chess, Everyman Chess, Silver Knights, Aimchess, the Play Magnus App Suite, and the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The Group's mission is to grow chess to make the world a smarter place by encouraging more people to play, watch, study, and earn a living from chess. Play Magnus Group is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo under the ticker PMG. www.pmg.me

About Concordium

Concordium is a Public and Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a unique ID layer at the protocol. Concordium differs by offering fast and real finality with low transaction fees, stable in FIAT, expressed in CCD, its native token.

By introducing built-in identity management at the protocol level and zero-knowledge proofs, Concordium eases compliance by replacing anonymity with perfect identifiable privacy.

About MUST Group

MUST Group is a Copenhagen-based company that partners with communities and talent to explore the world of NFTs to bring the most surprising and useful applications of this exciting new technology to the market. www.mu.st

