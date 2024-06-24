PLAY airlines Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Up to 33% Off Flights Between North America and Europe

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAY airlines is celebrating its 3rd anniversary with discounts of up to 33% on flights between North America and Europe. PLAY's inaugural flight took place on June 24, 2021, and the anniversary deal is available for booking from June 24 to 27, 2024. This offer applies to flights departing between August 2024 and May 2025. For flights departing in July 2024, there is a discount of up to 15%.

PLAY is an Icelandic low cost airline, operating flights between North Europe and America with Iceland as a hub in the middle.

Since its inception, PLAY has expanded its fleet to 10 aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, with an average aircraft age of just over 2 years, making PLAY a cost-effective travel option.

Based strategically in Iceland, PLAY leverages its central location in the Atlantic Ocean to efficiently connect passengers traveling between North America and Europe. This allows the airline to maintain low operational costs and pass on savings to customers.

Passengers flying with PLAY can enjoy a complimentary stopover in Iceland for up to 10 days, providing an opportunity to explore the country's natural wonders and vibrant capital, Reykjavik, at no additional cost. For those looking to extend their layover into a multi-day stopover, PLAY offers this option with no additional cost, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in Iceland's unique landscapes, breathtaking northern lights, and rich culture before continuing their journey across the Atlantic.

PLAY serves key destinations in North America, including Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Washington, DC in the United States, as well as Toronto in Canada. In Europe, PLAY connects passengers to popular destinations such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Athens. In Iceland, visitors can experience stunning sights such as waterfalls, glaciers, geysers, and diverse wildlife, all within easy reach of Reykjavik.

PLAY operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft, with an average age of just over 2 years, ensuring a comfortable, safe, and reliable journey for passengers. With an impressive 83% on-time performance in 2023, PLAY has established itself as a dependable choice for travelers. While already an affordable option, PLAY offers special deals on airfare and extra services for travel agencies and groups.

Recognized for excellence, PLAY's cabin crew was voted the best by USA Today readers, and the airline itself was named the best low-cost airline in Northern Europe, reflecting its commitment to providing exceptional service and value to passengers.

For more information, visit www.flyplay.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445224/PLAY_in_Iceland.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445225/PLAY_in_Iceland.jpg