Plaud launches Plaud Note Pro: The world's first AI note-taker enabling real-time human-AI alignment

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaud, the world's No.1 AI note-taker brand, launches Plaud Note Pro — the world's first AI note-taker enabling real-time human-AI alignment.

Plaud introduced the world's first and No.1 AI note-taker (by sales volume), the Plaud Note, followed by Plaud NotePin, the most wearable AI note-taker. Plaud products capture audio, transcribe it, and generate structured summaries, mind maps, and action items with professional templates. This enables millions of professionals to stay present in conversations, confident that every idea is captured to enhance productivity and collaborations.

The newly launched Plaud Note Pro features a brand new human-machine interaction to achieve real-time human-AI alignment. The on-device "Press to highlight" feature represents the world's first method for humans to align with LLMs to capture key ideas and decisions in real-time.

Engineered for professional excellence, the Plaud Note Pro delivers studio-quality audio capture up to 5 meters away through 4 precision MEMS microphones with AI beamforming technology, all housed in a credit card-sized design (2.99 mm thick, weighing 30g).

As the pioneer of dual-mode recording technology, Plaud Note Pro's Smart Dual Mode Recording can now automatically detect between phone calls and meetings without manual switching, ensuring seamless recording for all scenarios.

With optimized battery life, Plaud Note Pro supports up to 50 hours of continuous recording, empowering week-long meetings on a single charge.

Availability and Pricing:

Plaud Note Pro is priced at €189 or £169, pre-order via the official website.

At the heart of all Plaud note-takers is Plaud Intelligence. Plaud crafted professional-grade offerings, including over 2,000 professional templates, AI Suggestions, and Ask Plaud, etc., delivered through Plaud App and Plaud Web. Together with the launch of Plaud Note Pro, Plaud introduces exciting updates to its Plaud Intelligence.

Multimodal input : Capture audio, text, images, and "press to highlight" for richer context, give more comprehensive summaries and deeper understanding of every conversation.

: Capture audio, text, images, and "press to highlight" for richer context, give more comprehensive summaries and deeper understanding of every conversation. Multidimensional Summaries : Analyze discussions across multiple dimensions, providing richer insights and a clearer understanding.

: Analyze discussions across multiple dimensions, providing richer insights and a clearer understanding. Ask Plaud: Every answer is grounded in reference and can be traced back to your original audio. New features include smart suggestions, search across all files, and the ability to save answers as notes with complete context.

These updates will be available with the Plaud App 3.0 version, for all Plaud products in early October.

About Plaud

Plaud is building the world's most trusted AI work companion for professionals to elevate productivity and performance through note-taking solutions, loved by over 1,000,000 users since 2023. With a mission to amplify human intelligence, Plaud is building the next-generation intelligence infrastructure and interfaces to capture, extract, and utilize what you say, hear, see, and think.

Plaud Inc., is a San Francisco-based company pushing the boundary of human–AI intelligence through hardware–software combination. With full GDPR and EN18031 compliance, Plaud is committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy protection.

To learn more about Plaud, please visit https://www.plaud.ai and follow along on Instagram , X , Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

