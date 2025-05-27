Platinum Jets Officially Launches Services and Real-Time Instant Quote Tool for Private Jet Travel

SWANAGE, England, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Jets, a boutique private jet charter broker serving a global clientele of business leaders and luxury travelers, is proud to announce the official launch of its services along with the debut of its cutting-edge Instant Quote feature on www.platinumjets.co.uk. This double launch introduces a modern, high-touch approach to private aviation, blending digital ease with tailored concierge expertise.

Platinum Jets launches luxury private jet services with real-time Instant Quote platform. Every journey with Platinum Jets is managed by a dedicated charter specialist for seamless luxury travel.

Now live and fully operational, Platinum Jets offers access to over 7,000 private jets across the globe. Clients can instantly explore aircraft options and pricing, then work with a dedicated charter specialist to curate a seamless travel experience from takeoff to landing.

Luxury Travel Begins With Instant Clarity

With the launch of the Instant Quote tool, Platinum Jets brings a new level of convenience to private aviation. In a few clicks, users can receive real-time quotes, compare aircraft types, and begin planning their journey. Whether arranging a last-minute flight from London to Dubai or coordinating a summer holiday itinerary across Europe, the process is now faster, smarter, and more transparent.

More Than a Broker, A Travel Partner

Platinum Jets enters the market with a boutique mindset and a global reach. As a private jet charter broker, the company is not tied to a specific fleet, allowing complete flexibility in sourcing the ideal aircraft for each client's needs. From light jets for short hops to large cabin long-range aircraft, the right solution is always available, no matter the route or destination.

What sets Platinum Jets apart is its commitment to going beyond the booking. Every client is paired with a charter manager who handles all aspects of the journey, including in-flight dining, ground transport, and even luxury accommodation. The team routinely arranges full holidays, combining private aviation with villa rentals, five-star hotels, yacht charters, and bespoke experiences on the ground.

A Global Network With a Boutique Feel

Whether flying for business or leisure, clients benefit from Platinum Jets' access to over 7,000 vetted aircraft worldwide. The company offers global coverage while maintaining a high-touch, personalised service. Their mission is to provide the sophistication of a major player with the attention and discretion of a private advisor.

"We are thrilled to officially launch Platinum Jets and introduce our Instant Quote system to the market," said David Bungay, founder of Platinum Jets. "Our goal is to simplify private jet travel while maintaining the highest standards of service and flexibility. We want our clients to feel that wherever they are going, we have the right aircraft and team ready for them."

Now Open for Bookings

Platinum Jets is now accepting charter requests and providing instant pricing through its website. Whether planning a multi-city business tour, a spontaneous weekend escape, or a long-haul family holiday, clients can now begin their journey at www.platinumjets.co.uk.

For travelers who expect precision, discretion, and round-the-clock support, Platinum Jets offers a new standard in private aviation, where modern tools meet timeless service.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695508/Platinum_Jets_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695509/Platinum_Jets_2.jpg

Contact:

magda@platinumjets.co.uk