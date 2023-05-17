Platelet Rich Plasma Market to Showcase Excellent Growth- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is revolutionizing the field of regenerative medicine. Derived from a patient's own blood, this golden elixir has the potential to heal and rejuvenate damaged tissues. PRP is enriched with a concentrated dose of platelets along with bioactive proteins and acts as a powerful stimulant, triggering natural repair processes within the body. It aids in enhancing tissue regeneration while promoting hair growth and improving skin texture. In fact, PRP is becoming a go-to treatment for athletes, beauty enthusiasts, and individuals seeking non-invasive yet remarkable solutions. Platelet-rich plasma indeed helps you to unleash the power of your body's own healing abilities.

The market research report on Platelet Rich Plasma Market curated by Brandessence Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, growth opportunities, and challenges faced by key players in the industry. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, including its definition, segmentation, and key market dynamics. It also includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, with insights into the market positioning of key players, their financial performance, and recent developments. This report is a must read for anyone interested in understanding the dynamics of the platelet-rich plasma market and its future growth prospects.

Key Takeaways

The growing occurrence of chronic ailments and rise in the elderly population base are augmenting the market outlook.

By end use, the hospital segment is projected to amass notable gains owing to the presence of proper medical equipment and well-trained healthcare professionals across hospitals.

MEA is growing exponentially due to the increasing instances of orthopedic ailments, rising medical research activities, and growing healthcare expenditure.

The Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market is reckoned to generate significant returns over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of the Platelet Rich Plasma Market

The growing occurrence of chronic ailments and rise in the elderly population base are primarily augmenting the outlook of this market space. Furthermore, rising adoption of PRP for hair loss and skin-based treatments along with the surging R&D activities in the field are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry sphere to prosper. Alongside, rising PRP adoption in the orthopedics sector and increasing healthcare spending worldwide are aiding the expansion of this business vertical.

Major Growth Drivers

Growing PRP demand in dermatology and cosmetical sectors- There has been a growing occurrence of hair and skin-based issues across the globe. Age, genetic factors, unhealthy dietary trends, sun exposure, growing pollution levels, and stress are predominantly affecting skin and hair health of the masses. This has escalated the demand for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures. PRP therapy is being significantly used in facial rejuvenation, hair restoration, and scar reduction, among others due to its autologous nature along with its ability to stimulate collagen production and tissue regeneration. This is creating an upward trend in this industry.

Surge in the population of older adults- The geriatric population is highly suspectable of chronic ailments and dermatological disorders. As the global population is rapidly aging, the demand for effective treatment options is also escalating. Platelet-rich plasma therapy has shown promise in managing various age-related disorders. This is stimulating the overall dynamics of this marketplace.

Challenges

Varying regulatory standards- The regulatory landscape surrounding platelet-rich plasma therapies is quite complex. These standards also vary from region to region in terms of PRP product classification labeling requirements, and quality control standards. The lack of harmonized regulations can create challenges for manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients, leading to uncertainty and potential barriers to market growth.

Competitive Landscape of Platelet Rich Plasma Market

The noteworthy players characterizing the competitive terrain of this marketplace are Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex, Inc., EmCyte Corporation, DR. PRP AMERICA, LLC, Juventix, Terumo Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet.

Segmental Assessment

By type, Leukocyte Rich Platelet Rich Plasma segment is likely to expand significantly over 2022-2029. This is due to its anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating effects and its rising adoption in orthopedic treatments.

Based on application, the orthopedic segment is anticipated to generate significant returns over the stipulated timeline. PRP's regenerative and its capacity to stimulate tissue healing and reduce inflammation has made it a significant treatment option for orthopedic patients.

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment is projected to amass notable gains owing to the presence of proper medical equipment and well-trained healthcare professionals across hospitals.

Geographical Analysis & Landscape

Middle East & Africa Platelet Rich Plasma Market

The industry is MEA is expected to account for a substantial volume share over 2022-2029. This is credited to the increasing instances of orthopedic ailments, rising medical research activities, and growing healthcare expenditure. Besides, technological innovations in the healthcare sector and growing awareness about the benefits of PRP therapies are contributing to the progression of this regional market.

Europe

Europe has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in this business space. Surge in the geriatric population base, increased R&D activities, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, and favourable medical reimbursement scenario are adding traction to the growth of this industry in this region.

Opportunities in this industry

Surging rates of accidents and sports injuries- The increase in sports injuries and accidents has elevated the demand for effective and efficient treatment options. Platelet-rich plasma has emerged as a promising solution for accelerating the healing process and reducing recovery time in sports-related injuries. Athletes and sports enthusiasts are increasingly opting for PRP therapy to expedite their return to physical activities, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Developments in Platelet Rich Plasma Market

Acquisitions

In July 2017, Regenexx, a company specializing in regenerative medicine and orthopedic treatments announced the acquisition of Harbor View Medical Services.

In February 2014, ThermoGenesis Corp. a regenerative medicine provider announced its decision to acquire Totipotent RX Cell Therapy Pvt. Ltd.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: The threat of new entrants into the PRP market is relatively low. This is primarily due to the specialized nature of PRP therapies and the need for expertise in the extraction and administration of platelet-rich plasma. High entry barriers include the requirement for advanced medical equipment, regulatory compliance, and the establishment of a strong network of healthcare professionals. Existing players with established reputations and customer relationships also create a barrier for new entrants.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Suppliers in the PRP market include medical equipment manufacturers, blood collection centers, and healthcare professionals involved in PRP procedures. The bargaining power of suppliers is typically moderate. While there may be several suppliers available, the specialized nature of PRP treatments could lead to dependence on specific suppliers for quality equipment and reliable blood collection services. However, the bargaining power can be mitigated by negotiating contracts, establishing multiple supplier relationships, and developing in-house capabilities.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Buyers in the PRP market include healthcare providers, clinics, hospitals, and patients. The bargaining power of buyers is relatively moderate to high. Healthcare providers and clinics may have negotiating power due to the availability of alternative therapies and the competition among PRP providers. Patients, on the other hand, may have limited bargaining power as they rely on healthcare professionals' recommendations and expertise. Nonetheless, price sensitivity and the ability to choose between different providers can influence buyer power.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the PRP market is moderate. Although PRP therapies have shown promising results in various medical fields, alternative treatments or therapies may exist for specific conditions. For example, in orthopedics, alternatives such as corticosteroid injections, physical therapy, or surgical interventions may be considered. The availability and effectiveness of substitutes can impact the adoption and demand for PRP treatments.

Competitive Rivalry: The competitive rivalry in the PRP market can be considered high. The market has witnessed the emergence of various providers, including medical centers, specialized clinics, and practitioners offering PRP therapies. Differentiation factors such as reputation, expertise, pricing, patient outcomes, and technological advancements can create intense competition. Providers may invest in research and development, marketing efforts, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

