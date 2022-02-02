Plastic Recycling Machine Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 481.2 Mn by 2031, Says TMR Study

- Rise in use of plastics across a wide range of industry verticals is boosting the sales prospects in the plastic recycling machine market

- Plastic recycling machine manufacturers are developing highly efficient machineries with the ability to protect the environment from adverse effects due to plastic waste

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic recycling machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, according to analysts by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Plastic is being extensively adopted by a wide range of end-use industries around the world, owing to its numerous advantages such as easy availability, durability, lightweight, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, it is in high demand across healthcare, electronics, and automotive industries due to its versatile nature and low maintenance properties. Moreover, rise in use of plastics for transportation and goods packaging purposes is creating ample opportunities in the plastic recycling machine market.

Plastic Recycling Machine Market: Key Findings

Rising concerns on adverse environmental impact of plastics & their non-biodegradability and greenhouse gas emission are some of the burning issues today. Due to increasing awareness on these issues, many businesses are inclining toward plastic recycling, which, in turn, is fueling prominent sales prospects in the global plastic recycling machine market, notes a TMR report.

As presently available plastic recycling machines utilize next-gen technologies, they hold the ability to recover any type of scrap plastics and convert them into usable products. This recycled plastic is widely used in different end uses such as furniture, electrical & electronic components, automotive parts, clothing, containers, bottles, and construction industry. This explains why the global plastic recycling machine market is prognosticated to gain valuation of US$ 481.2 Mn by 2031 during the forecast period.

by 2031 during the forecast period. Government and private organizations across the globe are increasing research activities on the plastic biodegradability. They are also growing focus on decreasing environmental impacts on plastic pollution. These efforts are resulting in an increase in demand for plastic recycling activities, which, in turn, are driving growth opportunities in the global plastic recycling machine market.

Plastic Recycling Machine Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in utilization of products manufactured using recycled plastic in different end-use industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics is bolstering the demand for plastic recycling machines around the world

Increase in applications of technologically advanced tools in plastic recycling processes is expected to favor the growth of the plastic recycling machine market

Plastic Recycling Machine Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on companies from varied industries to shift their businesses in this region. Moreover, rising awareness on the importance of plastic waste management is anticipated to boost the expansion of the plastic recycling machine market.

is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on companies from varied industries to shift their businesses in this region. Moreover, rising awareness on the importance of plastic waste management is anticipated to boost the expansion of the plastic recycling machine market. North America is estimated to contribute considerable share to the plastic recycling machine market, owing to increase in knowledge among regional people and businesses on carbon footprints

Plastic Recycling Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the global plastic recycling machine market are increasing efforts to spread awareness about their products by participating in different trade shows

Several enterprises from the plastic recycling machine market are increasing R&D projects in order to advance the quality of their existing products and launch advanced products

Plastic Recycling Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H

Aceretech Machinery Co., Ltd

Ko Win Yang Industrial Co., Ltd

Genius Machinery Co., Ltd.

Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH

Matila Industrial Co., Ltd

Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd

Plastics Machinery Group International Ltd.

Boston Matthews, and Starlinger

Global Plastic Recycling Machine Market: Segmentation

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Product Type

Single Stage

Two Stage

Multi Stage

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Capacity

Up to 100 kg/hr.

100 kg/hr. to 300 kg/hr.

300 kg/hr. to 500 kg/hr.

Above 500 kg/hr

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Machine Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by End-user

Post-industry

Post-consumer-recycling

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Technology

Shredders

Extrusion

Grinder

Mixer

Sorting

Washing

Others

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Plastic Type

Single Use Plastic

Multi Use Plastic

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Category

Rigid

Flexible

Plastic Recycling Machine Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

