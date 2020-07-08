Plastic Container Market Size to Reach USD 112.5 Billion By 2025, to be Driven by Increasing Preference for Convenient Food Items Including Nutritional & Functional Drinks | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic container market size is projected to touch USD 112.5 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the growing preference for convenient food items including nutritional and functional drinks are projected to fuel the market growth in the forecast duration.

Packaging plays a vital role in enhancing product value. Consumers and manufacturers are inclined towards plastic packaging as it gives an elegant look and convenience to the product. It further helps in improving the shelf life of the product. This is projected to augment the product demand from 2019 to 2025.

PET is one of the widely used material in packaging. Factors such as lightweight, non-toxic and safety make it suitable for bottled and juices. Growing preference for functional drinks, bottled water and nutritional juices is projected to promote the use of PET packaging in the food industry. Use of HDPE is anticipated to foresee substantial growth in the coming years.

HDPE is a commonly used material for jars, cosmetics and milk bottles. It has an excellent resistive quality which prevents the product from moisture, microbes and radiation, thereby, improving the serviceable life of the product. Further, the material is easily recyclable and widely used in paints, shampoo and industrial lubricants.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Plastic Containers Market" Report 2025.

Beverages occupied for over 50.0% revenue share in 2018. The plastic container market growth is projected to be driven by the growing demand for soft drinks in developing nations such as India, China and others. The cosmetic sector is predicted to ascend with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2021. The demand for cosmetics is on the rise in countries including India, China and South Korea, which, in turn, expected to positively affect the market growth.

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2018 and is predicted to hold a dominant position over the forecast duration. The demand for functional drinks and easy to cook food is on the rise due to hectic working hours. This trend is projected to fuel the use of plastic packaging as this type of packaging helps in enhancing the serviceable life of the product.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Beverages accounted for a revenue of USD 44.5 billion in 2018. Pharmaceutical segment is projected to touch USD 8.2 billion by the end of 2025.

in 2018. Pharmaceutical segment is projected to touch by the end of 2025. China is the leading market for plastic containers. The country occupied a share of over 70% in the Asia Pacific regional market in 2018.

is the leading market for plastic containers. The country occupied a share of over 70% in the regional market in 2018. The market is fragmented as the top five companies occupy less than 10.0% share of the market.

Leading players in this industry include Airlite Plastics; Berry Global Inc.; Polytainers Inc.; CCC Packaging; Silgan Holdings Inc.; Reynolds; CKS Packaging, Inc.; Amcor Limited; RPC Group Plc.; and Alpha Packaging.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Plastic Container Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-plastic-container-market

Million Insights has segmented the global plastic container market by material, end use, and region:

Plastic Container Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

PET



PP



HDPE



LDPE



Others

Plastic Container End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Beverages



Food



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Household Care



Industrial

Plastic Container Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

UAE

Browse Latest Market Research Reports available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights