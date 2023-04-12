Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Reach $44,296.78 million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for advanced therapeutics, increase in product approval and product development and rise in adoption of strategies by key market players drive the growth of the global plasma protein therapeutics market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by product type (Immunoglobulin, Albumins, Plasma Derived Factor VIII and Others), by Application (Hemophilia, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic purpura, Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder and Others) by End User (Hospital and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global plasma protein therapeutics generated $26,527.82 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $44,296.78 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in adoption of key strategies by key players, increase in number of product approvals and product launch and further rise in demand of advanced therapeutics owing to rise in autoimmune disorders and other chronic diseases and surge in demand of effective treatment solutions drive the growth of the global plasma protein therapeutics market. However, strict regulations for handling plasma protein products are expected to restrict the growth of the plasma protein therapeutics market. On the contrary, the growing technological advancement are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the plasma protein therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $26,527.82 million Market Size in 2031 $44,296.78 million CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 389 Segments covered Product type, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for advanced therapeutics Rise in adoption of strategies by key market players Increase in product approval and product development Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints Strict regulation for handling plasma protein products

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the plasma protein therapeutics market faced a downturn.

However, after the pandemic restrictions are lifted, it is expected that the supply of plasma will increase, leading to an increase in the production and availability of plasma-derived therapies.

The immunoglobulin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the immunoglobulin segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global plasma protein therapeutics market revenue, and is and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period, owing to increase in availability of innovative immunoglobulin products and developments in therapeutic administration, such as the subcutaneous immunoglobulin products.

The hemophilia segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the Hemophilia segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifthof the global plasma protein therapeutics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in people diagnosed with hemophilia and increase in availability of plasma protein therapeutics options for hemophilia. However, the primary immunodeficiency disorder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in awareness regarding use of plasma protein therapeutics for the treatment of the primary immunodeficiency and their high prevalence.

The hospital segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing around three-fourth of the global plasma protein therapeutics market revenue, owing to increase in number of patient visits in hospitals suffering from autoimmune conditions such as hemophilia and ease of access of protein therapeutics in hospital. However, the others segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to cost effectiveness, and ease of scheduling visits.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global plasma protein therapeutics market revenue, owing to rise in investments for plasma protein therapeutics research, increase in cases of rare diseases and high prevalence of immunological disorders. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to enhancements in healthcare facilities and improvements in patient awareness about plasma protein therapeutics.

Leading Market Players: -

Octapharma Ag

Grifols, S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Adma Biologics Inc

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Kedrion, Spa

Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd

Bayer AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global plasma protein therapeutics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisition, agreements, product approval and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

