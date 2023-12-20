Plasma Generator Market Size to Grow USD 6149.7 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasma Generator Market is Segmented by Type (DC Power System, AC Power System, RF Power System), by Application (Semiconductor, LCD): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Biological Sciences .



The global Plasma Generator market is projected to grow from USD 3521 Million in 2023 to USD 6149.7 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Plasma Generator Market

The market for plasma generators is expanding significantly due to a number of variables coming together. The need for improved air quality and growing environmental concerns have driven up demand for plasma generators, which effectively eliminate hazardous gasses and contaminants. As enterprises look for environmentally friendly ways to comply with laws, industrial applications—especially in emission control—play a major role in market development. Research and development programs, improvements in plasma technology, and the use of plasma generators for sterilization in healthcare facilities all contribute to the market's expansion.

The increasing need for water treatment technologies, strict environmental restrictions, and an emphasis on sustainable practices and energy efficiency are the main motivators. Plasma generators are becoming widely used due in part to rising awareness and adoption in emerging nations, where companies place a high priority on environmental sustainability. The adaptability of plasma technology underpins this diverse rise, establishing plasma generators as essential elements in tackling global environmental, industrial, and healthcare concerns.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PLASMA GENERATOR MARKET

In the production of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices, in particular, plasma generators are essential to the semiconductor manufacturing process. Plasma is used in semiconductor manufacturing methods including PECVD ( plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition ) and plasma etching. During the process of plasma etching, the semiconductor wafer's material layers are selectively removed by the reactive ions produced by the plasma, creating complex circuitry designs. In contrast, PECVD uses plasma to deposit different materials' thin films onto the wafer surface, helping to form semiconductor layers. Plasma generators are essential to increasing the capabilities of semiconductor technology because of the precise and regulated nature of plasma processes, which enable the fabrication of high-performance and densely packed semiconductor components.

The market for plasma generators is expanding rapidly due to rising environmental awareness and a focus on improving air quality. As people's awareness of the damaging effects of air pollution on both the environment and human health has grown, plasma generators have become popular as efficient ways to remove hazardous gasses, particulate matter, and contaminants from the air. One of the main drivers of demand for plasma-based air purification technology is the worldwide movement for cleaner air.

The market for plasma generators is mostly driven by the industrial sector, especially for applications involving emission control. Plasma generators are being used by industries more and more to reduce emissions of harmful air pollutants, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other pollutants.

The use of plasma generators for sterilization in the healthcare industry is growing rapidly. A highly effective and chemical-free way to disinfect medical instruments, surfaces, and equipment is by plasma-based sterilization. Plasma generators greatly assist in maintaining the security of medical settings, which supports market expansion in the healthcare industry given the increased emphasis on infection control and cleanliness in healthcare around the globe.

Innovation and commercial expansion are being propelled by the ongoing progress in plasma technology. The increasing efficiency, compactness, and affordability of plasma generators makes them more widely used in a variety of sectors. The adaptability of plasma generators is increased by innovations like cold plasma and atmospheric pressure plasma, which create new prospects in industries ranging from food processing to electronics production.

There is a surge in demand for water treatment applications in the plasma generator industry. Organic pollutants, pathogens, and contaminants may all be effectively eliminated from water sources using plasma technology. The use of plasma generators for water treatment offers a sustainable and effective solution as worries about pollution and water shortages increase on a worldwide scale, supporting the market's overall expansion.

PLASMA GENERATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America accounts for more than 40% of the global market share geographically.

RF power systems hold a market share of more than 65% when it comes to type. The accuracy, scalability, and adaptability of Plasma Generator RF (Radio Frequency) power systems are intrinsic benefits that propel their expansion. Higher frequency operation of RF power systems enables more precise control over plasma characteristics like density and homogeneity. This degree of accuracy is critical in situations where precise control over plasma conditions is required, such as semiconductor production.

More than 40% of the world's plasma generator yield is used in the semiconductor sector.

The top 2 producers of plasma generators worldwide, Advanced Energy and MKS Instruments, together hold a combined market share of nearly 30%.

Key Players:

MKS Instruments

Trumpf

Comet

Daihen Corporation

Adtec RF

Diener

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co

New Power Plasma (NPP)

XP Power (Comdel Inc.)

Seren IPS Inc.

RUBIG

Advanced Energy

