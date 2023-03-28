Plasma Fractionation Market Will Reach USD 50,638 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plasma fractionation market is projected to be worth USD 50,638 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over this decade, according to P&S Intelligence.

This growth can be ascribed to the increasing elderly populace, which is susceptible to many rare disorders, which generates a high requirement for plasma byproducts for treatment.

Furthermore, the industry is growing because of the increasing utilization of immunoglobulins to several therapeutic extents, escalating occurrence of respiratory issues, and widening network of plasma collection centers.

Growing Elderly Populace Boosting Demand for Fractionated Plasma Products

The surge in the global elderly populace is a key reason for the growing occurrence of several uncommon conditions and disorders that require the usage of blood derivatives.

With the count of individuals 65 years old and more set to cross 1.5 billion by 2050, the use of the plasma fractionation technique to derive Ig and other agents from the blood will surge.

Immunoglobulin Demand Set To Experience Significant Rise

On the basis of product type, in the coming few years, the immunoglobulins category is projected to experience a substantial growth rate, of 7.9%. This can be credited to the rising commercial obtainability of plasma-derived immunoglobulins and their growing utilization for treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or intrinsic immune shortfalls.

Furthermore, the rising occurrence of immunological and neurological illnesses and growing off-label indications for IVIg, because it offers relief to patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and improves cardiac health in infants born to females with the antiphospholipid syndrome while pregnant, are boosting the sales of the product.

Neurologists Are Largest Users of Fractionated Plasma Products

In 2022, the neurology category had the largest market share, of approximately 28%. This can be credited to the extensive utilization of plasma components for the treatment of neurological diseases, which are growing in occurrence.

For example, nearly 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke annually. This and several other neurovascular diseases are rising in prevalence because of a surge in the aging populace.

Highest Usage of Blood Plasma Derivatives Is in North America

In 2022, North America led the market with a revenue share of approximately 55%. This can be credited to the constant growth in pharmaceutical R&D, increase in the count of plasma collection centers, rise in the populace of hemophilic patients, initiation of paid plasma donation events, and widening of the product portfolios of the key market players in the continent.

Furthermore, the increasing knowledge regarding the benefits of plasma and the growing cases of respiratory syndromes make the region profitable for plasma fractionation industry players.

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis by Product Type

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factors

Albumins

Protease Inhibitors

Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis by End User

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Institutes

Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis by Application

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Pulmonology

Rheumatology

Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis by Processing Technology

Ion-exchange Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Cryopreservation

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

