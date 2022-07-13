Plasma Derived Therapy Market Size to hit US$ 41.1 Billion, Worldwide, by 2030, Exclusive Study by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth plus reports published the latest research study on "Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Protein Derived (Immunoglobulin, Clotting Factors, and Albumin), Application (Infectious Diseases and Hereditary Diseases), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" The Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market is expected to clock US$ ~41.1 billion by 2030 as plasma therapy emerges as a promising option for treatment and boosting the immunity of COVID-19 patients.

The global plasma derived therapy market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Protein-derived, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Protein-derived'

According to protein-derived the market has been segmented majorly into: -

Immunoglobulin

Clotting Factor

Albumin

The immunoglobulin segment holds the largest market share owing to its beneficial effects in the treatment of rare diseases such as autoimmune disorders, infections, etc.

The immunoglobulins market is expected to witness high growth due to increased use in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications. For instance, in June 2021, Grifols, S.A., launched HyperHEP B, a new formulation of immune globulin derived from human plasma for hepatitis B postexposure prophylaxis.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on applications, the plasma derived therapy market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories, viz.

Infectious diseases

Hereditary Diseases

Others

The infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the plasma derived therapy market. A sudden outbreak of infectious diseases such as H1N1, COVID-19, etc. has increased the demand for plasma derived therapy products for faster recovery of patients with critical health conditions.

Plasma therapy has recently seen increased growth in cosmetics, dermatology, and dental applications. The platelet-rich plasma is used in skin rejuvenation treatment for wrinkles, fine lines, and volume. In PRP the patient's own plasma is used to boost the collagen in the skin and to provide a younger-looking skin. Some of the factors that contribute to the market growth are the results of treatment last longer up to 18 months to 2 years, and the number of sitting required for the treatment is also less. Moreover, leukocyte-rich PRP (LR-PRP) is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. LR-PRP promotes bone rejuvenation by improving cell viability, proliferation, migration, osteogenesis, and angiogenesis in vitro & in vivo; however, these products have negative effects when compared to pure type. In contrast, these are effective soft tissue reconstruction tools that reduce operating time, postoperative pain, and the risk of wound healing complications.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global plasma derived therapy market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to command the largest share in the plasma derived therapy market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific & Rest of the World (RoW).

The large share of North America in the global market can largely be attributed to the early approval of plasma derived products, and high investments in the research & development sector. For instance, since the detection of the first case of COVID-19, the U.S. FDA has ramped up medical countermeasures for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The government of the U.S. has collaborated with multiple non-government organizations and biotech companies to develop "hyperimmune" treatment products from convalescent plasma with an aim to boost the immune response of infected patients. Furthermore, the growing use of immunoglobulin in various therapeutic areas and advanced healthcare infrastructure for storing & maintaining high-quality source plasma have also played a crucial role in the growth of this region in the global plasma-derived therapy market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global plasma derived therapy market are:-

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Biotest AG

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A

KedrionS.p.A

LFB

Bio Products Laboratory U.S.A. , Inc

, Inc China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc

Octapharma AG

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Among others

