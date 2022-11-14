PLAS Y BRENIN NATIONAL OUTDOOR CENTRE AND KENDAL MOUNTAIN JOIN FORCES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO OUTDOOR LEARNING AND SKILLS

Sport England owned Plas y Brenin becomes Official Skills and Training Partner for Kendal Mountain Festival, Tour and Player under a landmark multi year partnership.

Together, the outdoor brands will broaden access to skills, training and careers in the outdoors to increase inclusion and diversity in the outdoors.

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport England's National Outdoor Centre, Plas y Brenin and Kendal Mountain (which includes its Festival, Tour and Player offerings) are excited to announce a new multiyear partnership to broaden access to the outdoors.

Matched by a love of the outdoors, the brands are joining forces to broaden access to the outdoors for everyone with a focus on diverse communities, families and young people.

As Official Skills and Training Partner for 2022 and 2023, Plas y Brenin will have a significant presence at this year's Kendal Mountain Festival, which takes place on 17-20 November, as well as Kendal's 2023 Tour Series which hosts talks and events in over 30 UK cities.

Heralded as one of the biggest events of the year for the outdoors community, the world famous Kendal Mountain Festival has been sharing adventures since 1980, attracting the good and the great for three days of activities, networking, storytelling and film screenings from high profile mountaineers and adventurers.

The training provider will also contribute specialist 'skills' content for Kendal Player - a free to access online forum providing compelling content, resources and knowledge sharing for everyone.

Through the partnership, the brands intend to introduce and encourage more communities and young people to experience outdoor adventure through storytelling and skill sharing - as well as promoting pathways to building careers in the outdoors.

The Plas y Brenin schedule will include an inside look at the lifestyle of a mountaineering instructor with Dave Evans, outdoor cookings expert The Fell Foodie and showcasing the opportunities to build your career in the outdoors.

Ruth Hall, CEO, Plas y Brenin, commented: "We are incredibly proud to become Kendal Mountain's Official Skills and Training Partner for the next two years. The face of the outdoors is changing and we, as leading brands in the industry, must take a leading role in shaping its future and making it more inclusive and welcoming for broader audiences, starting with wider access to skills and resources.

We will work together to introduce more people to the benefits and fun to be had in the outdoors while promoting skills and training that can lead to rewarding careers in the outdoor industry. During the pandemic, more people rekindled their love of the outdoors and many have been inspired to pursue careers that are both more rewarding and aligned with their passions. The partnership will promote the outdoors for everyone."

Jacqui Scott, CEO, Kendal Mountain, commented: "We are delighted and excited to announce a new partnership between 'Kendal Mountain' (the Festival, Tour and Player) and 'Plas y Brenin – Sport England's National Outdoor Centre' who will become our Official Skills and Training Partner for 2022 and 2023.

Our shared values, future goals, genuine love of the outdoors and care for the natural environment form the foundation and intention to help make outdoor activity accessible, safe and enjoyable for everybody.

Skills acquisition, knowledge sharing, mentorship and responsible inspiration are at the very heart of what we present and are visible in both our organisations and of course at our events in the UK and overseas. We look forward to working closely with the team at Plas y Brenin over the next few years."

Tickets for Kendal Mountain Festival are on sale, you can find more information and purchase tickets at https://tickets.kendalmountainfestival.com/

About Plas y Brenin

Plas y Brenin National Outdoor Centre was founded in 1955 and is a world-renowned provider of adventure sports training. From a base in the scenic heart of Snowdonia, Plas y Brenin's work is focused on developing inspiring coaches, instructors and leaders in adventure sport, be they volunteers or working professionally in the sector, to better support people, from all backgrounds, to get active in the outdoors.

The centre also offers an extensive programme of personal skill development courses in rock climbing, hillwalking and mountaineering, kayaking, canoeing, sea kayaking and mountain biking. The centre also delivers a diverse and vibrant events programme, with adventure talks, environmental lectures, mountain safety lessons and sector-leading conferences.

Owned by Sport England, Plas y Brenin is operated on their behalf by the educational charity, the Mountain Training Trust (MTT); a not-for-profit charity founded by the British Mountaineering Council, Mountain Training UK and Mountain Training England. The charity was formed specifically to run the centre and ensure delivery of world-class training and encourage more people to get active in the outdoors, regardless of their abilities or experience.

To find out more about Plas y Brenin's comprehensive course programme, facilities, business and educational services, please visit www.pyb.co.uk

