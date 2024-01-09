Plarium and Capcom® Bring Legendary Monster Hunter™ Collaboration to RAID: Shadow Legends

Five Champions based on the acclaimed Monster Hunter™ franchise join RAID as part of a special in-game collaboration running from January 9 to March 5, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 480 million registered gamers worldwide, announced today, in association with Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom), that the world-renowned Monster Hunter franchise will cross over into the acclaimed dark fantasy collection RPG, RAID: Shadow Legends. From January 9 through March 5, 2024, players can obtain 5 Legendary Champions equipped with exclusive weapons and armor crafted from some of the most daunting Monster Hunter monsters like Rathalos, Zinogre, and Fatalis.

"We are thrilled to bring players an exciting new collection of Champions based on some of the most celebrated monsters in the Monster Hunter universe," said Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. "It was an incredible experience collaborating with Capcom to perfectly blend both franchises and create something that feels similar yet completely unique."

To meet the expectations of both fanbases, Plarium and Capcom teams worked together to ensure the most celebrated aspects of RAID and the Monster Hunter franchise are represented in the collaboration. As such, the five Champions based on the Monster Hunter franchise have skills that mirror some of the abilities available to characters who equip the same weapons and armor when playing the Monster Hunter games - creating something that will surprise and delight fans of both games.

All 5 Legendary Champions will become available for players to collect in various ways between January 9, 2024 to March 5, 2024. The Rathalos Blademaster Legendary Champion can be obtained by all players through a special loyalty program where players simply log into RAID: Shadow Legends for seven different days during the course of this collaboration, and this powerful swordsman will be theirs to command. Players will also be able to obtain the other four Champions via special time-limited events that will run until March 5, 2024.

Players can look forward to a variety of community and in-game activities that celebrate this collaboration, as well as trailers that explain both how the majestic creatures of the Monster Hunter franchise made their way into the world of Teleria, and show RAID: Shadow Legends Champions facing off with the longstanding icon of the Monster Hunter franchise, Rathalos.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 480 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 18 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Mech Arena, Vikings: War of Clans, and Merge Gardens. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and /Plarium on LinkedIn.

About Capcom

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.

Capcom®, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

