PlantWave Launches Formal Support of EarthPercent at SXSW 2026, Donating 1% of Global Revenues to Nature Protection and Restoration

Plant music listeners can now support ecosystem protection simply by listening.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantWave, the plant music device created by multimedia artist Joe Patitucci, will formally launch its ongoing support of EarthPercent at SXSW 2026.

PlantWave is committing 1% of its global revenues to nature protection and restoration projects via EarthPercent, the music industry's nature and climate foundation co-founded by Brian Eno.

The commitment signals a growing shift in how music technology can integrate ecological responsibility. For PlantWave, music made from living plants now directly supports living ecosystems.

PlantWave uses bio-sonification technology to translate plants' subtle electrical fluctuations into real-time music, allowing individuals to listen to plant-generated ambient compositions at home. Designed for personal listening, PlantWave enables users to place sensors on houseplants and hear their ferns, pothos, or fiddle leaf figs generate continuous, evolving sound.

Under this commitment, every PlantWave purchase contributes to nature protection and restoration, including Indigenous-led projects, through EarthPercent's 'Protecting Nature' action area.

"For over a decade, I've been exploring what happens when we treat Earth as a creative collaborator rather than a resource," said Joe Patitucci. "With this commitment, listening to plants becomes more than just a passive act. It becomes a way to support the ecosystems that sustain us."

The support will be activated at a live SXSW 2026 showcase at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin on Monday, March 16 at 8:00 PM. The performance will feature plant-generated music performed by Joe alongside vocalist Nicole Miglis (BATRY POWR / Hundred Waters), with a set by Bryan Noll (Lightbath).

In an era dominated by artificial intelligence and generative algorithms, PlantWave offers something fundamentally different: real-time music made from living plants — now paired with measurable environmental impact.

SXSW 2026 Showcase Details

PlantWave Live at SXSW 2026

Central Presbyterian Church — Austin, TX

Monday, March 16

8:00 PM

More information:

plantwave.com/earthpercent

About PlantWave

PlantWave is a plant music device created by multimedia artist Joe Patitucci that translates plants' electrical fluctuations into music in real time.

About EarthPercent

EarthPercent is a nonprofit nature and climate foundation co-founded by Brian Eno that mobilizes the music industry to support high-impact environmental initiatives.

