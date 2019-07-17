Plant Extracts Market Worth $59.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Plant Extracts Market by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Spices, Flavors & Fragrances), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics), Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Plant Extracts Market is estimated to be valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2025. The increase in prevalence of chronic disease skin cancer, rapidly growing demand for herbal medicines and plant extracts based functional food and food additives, rise in trade of plant extracts are some factors driving the growth in the plant extracts market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=942

The phytomedicines & herbal extracts segment is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, by type, in 2019

Based on type, the plant extracts market is segmented into phytomedicines & herbal extracts, essential oils, spices, and flavors & fragrances. The phytomedicines & herbal extracts segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019, owing to the increasing preference for herbal medicines and other herbal products in developed and developing regions.

Antimicrobial properties of plant extracts, particularly for the treatment of age-related disorders such as immune disorders, memory loss, and osteoporosis is attributed to the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing introduction of regulatory standards regarding the use of plant extracts as phytomedicine is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the phytomedicines & herbal extracts segment, which in turn, is expected to drive the plant extracts market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant Extracts Market"

90 – Tables

34 – Figures

177 – Pages

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the plant extracts market during the forecast period

By application, the plant extracts market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements, food & beverages, cosmetics, and others. Middle-class consumers in the Asia Pacific are showing a positive interest in nutrition and supplements due to urbanization and increasing income levels. Further, the growing adverse effects of synthetic products and allopathic medicines have significantly raised the demand for Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines in this region. This has led to an increase in the market for phytomedicines & herbal extracts.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=942

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the plant extracts market, in terms of value, in 2019

The market for plant extracts in the geography is thriving due to strong local and international demand. These extracts are relevant as food preservatives and shelf-life extension ingredients owing to the regions' tropical climate, which is conducive for the growth of plant extracts. Moreover, the region has several small and medium-sized manufacturers of plant extracts, who are well-versed with the processing of plant extracts and aware of the benefits offered by them. Manufacturers in Indonesia, India, and Thailand are continuously investing in the market and focusing on innovation to expand their product range. This is due to the rise in the trade of plant extracts between Asia and international manufacturers of plant extract-based products.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Givaudan (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd. (China), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd., Native Extracts Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. (Jiaherb, Inc.) (China), Synthite Industries Private Ltd. (India), Döhler (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. (India).

Browse Adjacent Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form and Region - Global Forecast 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nutraceutical-ingredient-market-1319.html

Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Spices, Herbs, Flowers, Tea leaves), Application (Food: Bakery & Confectionery and Sauces & Dressings, Beverages: Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Ice Tea), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/botanical-extracts-market-3151938.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/plant-extracts-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/plant-extracts.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets