Plant Extracts Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 85.09 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Plant extracts products are frequently used as food and medicine around the world since it is believed that they are natural and hence risk-free. The emergence of such cutting-edge knowledge has raised interest in plant extracts.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Plant Extracts Market" By Type (Spices, Essential Oils and Natural Extracts), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Plant Extracts Market size was valued at USD 48.98 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 85.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant Extracts Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Plant Extracts Market Overview

Plant extraction is a method for obtaining useful components or active ingredients from any part of the plant. The extractions are solubilized and placed in a solvent to create the required extract, which is then separated from the solvent to reveal only the plant extract.

Plant extracts are increasingly being used in a range of industries due to their advantageous properties, including the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical industry due to their medical properties, and the food and beverage industry. Natural plant extracts offer a seemingly endless range of chemical possibilities, which gives them unmatched potential.

Plant extracts are useful for treating skin conditions, irritating it, wetting surfaces, reducing inflammation, sterilizing surfaces, and protecting skin, among other things. As people start to trust natural products more and more, the urban population is becoming more health conscious, which is increasing the need for alternative medicines and therapies.

Participants in the business should reap significant benefits from the increased demand for organic goods on a global basis in the following years. Because there is such a high demand for the useful properties of botanicals, producers in the global botanical business often introduce new and innovative products.

Several significant factors are projected to contribute to the demand for plant extracts during the anticipated time frame. However, the reputation of the industry as a whole is eventually being harmed by adulteration through a number of different ways. The availability of synthetic goods is also projected to be a major hindrance to the growth of the plant extracts market.

Key Developments

February 2021 : International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. DuPont's N&B has merged with IFF, which supplies binders, plant-based proteins, and texturants which has increased the revenue exponentially and broadened the customer base for sustainable growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Naturex, Berkem, Kuber Impex Ltd., Network Nutrition, Organic Herb Inc., PLANT EXTRACTS INTERNATIONAL INC., NETWORK NUTRITION PTY LIMITED, NANTONG SIHAI PLANT EXTRACTS CO., LTD., PHYTOVATION LTD, and Qualiphar-Gifrer.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Plant Extracts Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Plant Extracts Market, By Type

Spices



Essential Oils and Natural Extracts



Flavors and Fragrance



Phytomedicines and Herbal Extracts



Phytochemicals



Others

Plant Extracts Market, By Application

Pharmaceuticals



Food and Beverages



Others

Plant Extracts Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

