Plant-based Supplements Market worth $42.27 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based supplements market is estimated at USD 27.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 42.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The plant-based supplement market is seeing strong demand beyond basic products like multivitamins and protein powders. Consumers increasingly seek specialized health options for weight loss, hormonal balance, mental well-being, and stress relief. This focus on personalized wellness has led to innovative ingredient combinations and various formats, such as powders, gummies, and capsules. Savvy consumers prefer products with transparent labeling, science-backed claims, and sustainably sourced ingredients, transforming plant-based supplements into essential components of tailored health regimens. The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer businesses has also boosted their popularity, allowing customers to research, compare brands, and read reviews online. Subscription services and influencer marketing encourage repeat purchases and brand loyalty, while wider availability in health food stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets ensures market growth. As awareness of plant-based living rises, convenience and variety will continue to drive the market forward.

Protein supplements are estimated to account for a significant share of the market by product type

Protein supplements are maintaining a significant market share in the plant-based supplement segment, fueled by a growing interest in clean, green, and allergy-free protein sources. As more people move away from animal products for health, ethical, and environmental reasons, plant-based protein alternatives like pea, rice, hemp, and soy have gained immense popularity. These sources provide exceptionally high nutritional value and improved digestibility, and are often enriched with amino acids to match the profiles of traditional proteins. Additionally, the rising trend of fitness, weight management, and active lifestyles among both flexitarians and vegans has greatly increased the demand for plant protein supplements. Their widespread use in meal replacements, sports nutrition, and functional foods drives their leading market share.

The adults (18–64 years) segment holds a significant share in the market, by age group.

The adults (18–64 years) segment represents a significant market share in the plant-based supplements industry, driven by rising health awareness and a proactive approach to well-being. Adults are increasingly choosing plant-based supplements to enhance immunity, energy, stress management, and overall wellness. With the prevalence of lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes, many are turning to natural remedies instead of conventional medications. This age group values clean-label, chemical-free products, reflecting a broader trend towards plant-based diets and sustainable living. They are also more open to new eating styles, such as vegan and flexitarian diets, which boosts demand for plant-based nutritional solutions. As a major part of the workforce, adults prioritize convenience and preventive care. Plant-based supplements are seen as practical aids for maintaining productivity and mental alertness in high-stress lifestyles. Social media and online retailers have raised awareness and access to these products, especially among tech-savvy consumers.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate in the plant-based supplements market.

The Asia Pacific plant-based supplements market is growing rapidly due to increased health awareness, a rising vegetarian and vegan population, and higher disposable incomes. Dominated by China, India, Japan, and Australia, consumers are opting for clean-label, nature-based supplements that enhance immunity, energy, and well-being. Health claims and organic certifications help build consumer trust. The market is expected to expand further, driven by innovations in plant-based supplements and proteins. In March 2024, the International Probiotics Association reported that the Asia Pacific region accounted for 42% of global probiotic supplement sales in 2023, amounting to USD 3.7 billion. With a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2023 and projected growth of USD 1.77 billion from 2024 to 2028, this region leads global demand for probiotics, surpassing other areas despite the U.S. holding the largest individual market. This trend reflects shifting consumer focus towards digestive health and plant-based wellness. As probiotics gain popularity, manufacturers will likely enhance their portfolios with plant-based ingredients, making Asia-Pacific a key growth market for functional supplements.

The report profiles key players such as Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Glanbia PLC (Germany), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Herbalife Ltd. (US), H&H Group (China), Jamieson Wellness Inc (Canada), NOW Foods (US), The Schwabe Group (Germany), Gaia Herbs Farm (US), Nordic Naturals (US), ProCaps Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sunwarrior LLC (US), Nutrex Hawaii (China), and Navitas Organics (US).

