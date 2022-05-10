Plant-based Protein Market Worth $23.44 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein), Crop Type (GMO), Source Process (Organic), and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2028", the global plant-based protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $23.44 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5031

According to the FAO/UN forecast, in 2050, the global food demand, particularly for protein, will be twice the demand in 2013 (FAO, 2013). When global food security is considered, protein will become the limiting macronutrient, and the world population will require sufficient quantities of protein with adequate quality. Further, in recent years, high protein diets and products have made a real impression on nutrition, and re-shaping consumers' attitudes towards protein in their food intake as adequate nutrition is an important aspect of a healthy lifestyle for all individuals. With the increasing world population and welfare, the demand for protein as a food-nutritional component is rising sharply.

The high protein trend is gaining traction and will continue to evoke interest in the upcoming years. Consumers have become more aware of protein benefits in supporting an active lifestyle. Proteins can help reduce the risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease and be imperative to feeling healthy and energetic by maintaining healthy skin, nails, and hair. It is a vital nutrient required for building, maintaining, and repairing tissues, cells, and organs throughout the body; it keeps the immune system functioning properly; and maintains heart health. It also plays a vital role in the growth and development of children and aged people. Also, there is a growing awareness of the negative health aspect of eating red meat, with a growing number of people wishing to either minimize or cut animal protein out of their diet altogether. This is leading to a significant increase in plant-based protein production and consumption worldwide.

The global plant-based protein market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028. The market is segmented based on type, crop type, source process, form, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5031

Key Findings in the Global Plant-based Protein Market Study:

Based on type, the global plant-based protein market is mainly segmented into soy, wheat, pea, canola, potato, rice, corn, and others. The soy protein segment accounted for the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to higher consumer acceptance level, presence of a large number of manufacturers and their high scale of production, low cost than other types of plant proteins, increased demand for plant-based products, easy availability of raw materials, and a large number of applications in various industries. However, the pea protein segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, the plant-based protein market is segmented into genetically and non-genetically modified organism crops. In 2021, the genetically modified organism crops segment accounted for the largest share of the global plant-based protein market. However, non-genetically modified organism crops are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the recent trend of preference for food products with non-GMO labels; rising demand for eco-friendly, natural, and organic food products; and stringent regulations for GM crops in Europe & Asia-Pacific.

Based on source process, the plant-based protein market is segmented into organic and conventional plant-based protein ingredients. In 2021, the conventional plant-based protein segment accounted for the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market. However, the organic plant-based protein segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Plant Based Protein Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2021-2028): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/47241656

Based on application, the global plant-based protein market is mainly segmented into food and beverages, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market in 2021. However, the nutrition and health supplement segment is expected to witness significant growth. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, growing health & wellness trends, and the increasing prevalence of diseases.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall plant-based protein market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the well-established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and growing health & wellness trend. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global plant-based protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Frères Le Romain (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Now Foods (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PCL (U.K.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), AMCO Protein (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Sotexpro (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Wilmar International (Singapore), and CHS Inc. (U.S.).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant Based Protein Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2021-2028)"

216 – Tables

39 – Figures

245 – Pages

click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031

Scope of the report

Plant-based Protein Market, by Type

Soy Protein

Soy Protein Concentrates



Soy Protein Isolates



Textured Soy Protein



Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

Wheat Protein

Vital Wheat Gluten



Wheat Protein Isolates



Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein



Textured Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Pea Protein Isolate



Pea Protein Concentrate



Others

Canola Protein

Potato Protein

Rice Protein

Corn Protein

Others

Plant-based Protein Market, by Crop Type

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) crops

Non-GMO crops

Plant-based Protein Market, by Source Process

Organic Plant-based Protein Ingredients

Non-organic/Conventional Plant-Based Protein Ingredients

Plant-based Protein Market, by Form

Solid (Dry)

Liquid

Plant-based Protein Market, by Application

Food and Beverages

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood



Bakery



Meat Analogue



Dairy & Dairy Alternatives



Cereals & Snacks



Beverages



Others

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Plant-based Protein Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Rest of World

Latin America



Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5031

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Animal Protein, Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Microbial Protein), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics)—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/protein-ingredients-market-5173

Alternative Protein Market by Type (Plant Protein [Soy, Wheat, Pea], Insect Protein [Crickets, BSF], Microbial Protein [Algae Protein, Bacterial Proteins]), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-5143

Plant-based Food Market by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Plant-based Meat, Meals, Confectionery, Beverages, Egg Substitutes, Seafood), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Rice), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail])—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-food-products-market-5108

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/130/plant-based-protein-market-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd