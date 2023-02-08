Plant-based Meat Market to Hit $18.96 Billion by 2030 says Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plant-based Meat Market size is projected to be $18.96 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.18 % from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent study published by Cognitive Market Research . New Wave Foods has raised $18 Million series A for Plant-Based Shrimp & Shellfish. Multiple new investors are entering into this market as a result of changing consumer preference. This is expected to boost industry growth in the near future.

Major findings during the study of the Plant-based Meat Market:

Soy protein is the most commonly used ingredient in making plant-based meat as it has high protein content. The component called soy leghemoglobin found in soybean roots is used in many plant-based burgers because of its ability to make fake meat "bleed" when cooked. Further, it is rich in non-heme iron, which provides iron content to vegetarian people who have a higher probability of iron deficiency

Large market share of patties in plant-based meat is attributed to the rising demand for burgers all across the globe. Several restaurants and cafes have started serving plant-based patties in burgers

In terms of type, plant-based chicken accounts for the highest market share as it is one of the most used food products in nuggets, patties, and cutlets

In terms of distribution channel, supermarkets held the highest market share as it is a large store that sells a broad range of products of every brand giving a wide array of choices to buyers. Almost all manufacturers of plant-based meat choose supermarkets for their products because dealing with a single large consumer is easier than dealing with a lot of smaller independent customers

The North America Plant-based Meat Market dominates the overall plant-based meat market owing to the presence of major manufacturers in countries like the U.S., and Canada

APAC shows profitable growth in the near future due to the huge adoption of plant-based meat in countries like China , Japan , and India . For instance, Cargill has expanded their RadiPure pea protein in the Middle East , Turkey , Africa (META) & India , which will help to meet the growing demand for plant-based meat products. Moreover, Beyond Meat has entered the Indian plant-based meat market through a partnership with Allana Consumer Products

Consumers have increased the adoption of the plant-based diet owing to various factors, such as the rise of health awareness, improved weight management and a desire to eat more sustainable food

Read Full Market Analysis Plant-based Meat: by Source (Soy, Tofu, Pea & Lentils, Potato, Wheat, and Others); by Product Type (Patties, Nuggets, Sticks, Sausages, and Meatballs); by Type (Chicken, Pork, Fish, Beef, and Others); by End-user (Residential, and HORECA); by Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Ecommerce, and Others); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Snapshot:

Global Plant-based Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Billion) 5.23 CAGR – (2023-2030) 20.18 % Key Source Share Soy:31.25% Key Product Type Share Patties:30.58% Key Type Share Chicken:29.73% Key End-User Share HORECA:60.42% Key Distribution Channel Share Supermarket:41.51% Key Regional Share North America:36.37%

What are the current trends in the Plant-based Meat Market?

The plant-based meat market has started hitting that sweet spot in the food industry competing with animal-based meat products. Consumers have increased the adoption of the plant-based diet owing to various factors, such as improved overall health awareness, weight management, and a desire to eat more sustainable food. This high inclination towards plant-based diet is majorly bolstered by social media awareness. Major companies are also investing in plant-based food, accelerating the growth of the plant-based meats market. For instance, companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have experimented for years to develop convincing meat replacements with plant ingredients like soybean roots and pea protein.

Rising investment by significant players in the plant-based meat market further accelerates the market's growth. For example, in 2021, New Wave Foods completed an $18 million Series A round of financing to disrupt the $9 billion dollar shrimp market with plant-based shrimp made of sustainable seaweed and plant proteins. The company's plan was to sell its product into the food marketplace. Besides, funding to various start-ups between 2016 to 2019 saw a huge rise and it was also noticed during Covid 19 period.

How COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global plant-based meat market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the plant-based meat market from the global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to consumer behavior. Disruption in the supply chain has worsen the situation within the meat market as meat producers and processors faced difficulty in processing and shipment of the products due to lockdown situations. Therefore, the year 2020 seemed to be the right time to invest in plant-based meat alternatives or in cultured meat to combat this type of situation in the future.

Current Development of Manufacturers in the Plant-based Meat Industry:

December 2022

ICL Food Specialties and Protera Biosciences have entered into a partnership on AI-discovered plant-based ingredients:

ICL Food Specialties has joined forces with artificial intelligence-driven food tech company Protera Biosciences to develop new protein ingredients for food manufacturers. The company has made a $1 million investment in Protera.

Plant-based Meat Market Report Scope

Plant-based Meat Market - Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Soy

Tofu

Pea & Lentils

Potato

Wheat

Others

Plant-based Meat Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Patties

Nuggets

Sticks

Sausages

Meatballs

Plant-based Meat Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Chicken

Pork

Fish

Beef

Others

Plant-based Meat Market – End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Residential

HORECA

Plant-based Meat Market – Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Ecommerce

Others

By Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Companies

ICL Food Specialities

Beyond Meat

Cargill Corporation

New Wave Foods

Just, Inc.

Integriculture Inc.

Unilever

Conagra Foods

Impossible Foods

Kellogg

Quorn Foods

Boca Foods Company

Others

