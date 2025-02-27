Plant-Based Market is Growing: Valsoia Keeps Innovating to Meet Consumer Needs

BOLOGNA, Italy, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy dessert – too good to be true? Not anymore. As demand for plant-based products grows, new options in all categories, including dessert and ice cream, are blooming. According to IndustryARC[1], the global market for plant-based dairy alternatives is projected to reach $28 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

Valsoia

"The rising demand for healthier, sustainable food drives plant-based, dairy-free products. We expect plant-based ice cream, although still a relatively small niche, to be the fastest-growing category in the segment, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based drinks, cheeses, and yogurts. Blending classic Italian gelato traditions with innovation since the 90s, we offer the widest range of products, with variety being key: different formats, flavours, and a no-sugar-added option too" says Filippo Taveri, Valsoia International Marketing Manager.

Valsoia remains committed to proving healthier food can be nutritious and indulgent. As gelato season heats up, the company is launching a communication campaign across key European markets to support market presence and invite consumers to explore more plant-based products in line with its mission: "Explore What's Good for You."

Less Sugar & More Flavour

The latest Valsoia plant-based gelato additions will soon be available in Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Baltics, Czech Republic and more.

First, a true market innovation: Strawberry and Mango Gelato Cups without added sugar. Made from a rice and coconut base, these desserts deliver a pure fruit taste with 72 kcal per cup – a perfect grab-and-go snack. Honouring its Italian heritage, Valsoia unveils a new line of oat gelato Pints: Lemon Cake Gelato, with Sicilian lemon; Stracciatella Gelato, featuring gelato and chocolate chips; and Pistachio Gelato, balancing sweetness and saltiness for a unique experience.

These additions enrich an extensive assortment, including classics like chocolate and vanilla, Italian cones, and gelato sandwiches. All Valsoia gelatos are produced in a dedicated dairy-free facility in Italy, ensuring no cross-contamination and the highest quality standards.

Expanding Beyond Gelato

Valsoia's ambition to lead in plant-based innovation extends to other food categories. With a focus on drinks, Valsoia recently added a Barista Line of plant-based beverages developed with Italian baristas, already served in more than 10,000 Italian bars.

Valsoia continues to meet consumer needs by offering products that are both delicious and healthy. Ongoing innovations and new launches offer consumers fresh plant-based solutions to explore.

