Plant-Based Food Options Expand in Major Grocery Chains Across the US

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based eating is more mainstream than ever and major grocers are taking note. Gone are the days when the vegan section at the grocery store only stocked soy milk and tofu. Now, America's largest supermarket chains offer more plant-based products than anyone could fit in their shopping cart. With over 71 million US households buying plant-based foods in 2020 and sales surpassing $7 billion, it's become obvious that this so-called fad is here to stay. Retail giants like Walmart and Krogers and specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) are partnering with plant-based food companies like Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), PLantX (CSE:VEGA) (OTC:PLTXF), and The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (OTCQB:VRYYF) to meet growing consumer demand. At the same time, these plant-based food companies are launching or expanding existing distribution initiatives to reach even more customers with their products.

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) has shown its commitment to transforming early childhood nutrition with clean, sustainable, plant-based alternatives. To reach its commitment, the company has entered multiple distribution deals in 2021 including its online distribution agreement with Walmart.com. Else Nutrition signed the distribution deal with Walmart in August 2021.

Else Nutrition announced that it will proceed with the distribution agreement by November 2021. The company will launch its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddler and Kids product range on Walmart's marketplace to accelerate its growing online sales.

According to the release, Walmart.com has seen an increase in traffic compared to its pre-pandemic level with its sales projected to hit more than $64 billion by the end of the year.

"This is a great development for the company, enabling us to market both our toddler and kids product line on one of the world's largest online marketplaces. Not only will this further accelerate our already rapid growth of online sales, but it also serves as a paramount piece to the introduction of our kid's range to the wanting families from coast to coast," said Else Nutrition's CEO& Co-Founder, Hamutal Yitzhak.

The Israeli-based food and nutrition company also launched a dedicated healthcare professional website in the US to provide pediatricians and healthcare professionals with access to Else products.

Since most parents often consult their pediatricians and healthcare professionals before switching their baby or toddler diet, Else developed a platform that would provide these professionals with the resources they need to evaluate Else's products.

Through the website, healthcare professionals can contact Else Nutrition directly for information on all of Else's products. They can also request samples of various nutritional products from the company.

For more information on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), click here .

Distribution Initiatives Key to Meeting Growing Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Foods

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) launched its plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links in major retailers across Canada in September, shortly after the company debuted its Beyond Chicken Tenders at Panda Express and A&W in Canada. The company also expanded its distribution deal with Walmart to include its chicken tenders. The company also has plans to bring more of its chicken tenders to select markets across the US in October.

In June, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) announced a distribution center to support the company's expansion into Florida with plans to expand its Florida stores to 33 by the end of 2021. The company also opened an additional store in Phoenix as well as a distribution center in Aurora. Sprouts Farmers Market has more distribution centers scheduled to open before the end of the year. More distribution centers will see consumers access even more plant-based brands including Beyond Meat, and Else Nutrition.

PlantX (CSE:VEGA) (OTC:PLTXF) launched as a seller on Walmart Marketplace in the US. PlantX will sell more than 500 plant-based grocery items including plant-based brands such as Oatly. The announcement to launch as a seller on Walmart Marketplace in the US comes after a successful experience with the Canadian Walmart Marketplace. Its presence in the US and Canada Walmart marketplaces is key to positioning the company as a leader in the plant-based space. Following this expansion, the company has applied for uplisting on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which could see the company's visibility and accessibility increase.

Plant-based food technology company The Very Good Food Company (TSXV:VERY) (OTCQB:VERYYF) will be expanding its distribution and consumer reach through online shopping. The company announced an initiative to facilitate same-day delivery of plant-based meats to consumers within 30 minutes through delivery services like DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, and Postmates. The Company will roll out the pilot program in December in key cities including Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Providence, Orlando, Austin, and San Antonio.

Companies like Else Nutrition are pursuing distribution initiatives to reach more consumers with their products as the demand for plant-based products increases. These companies are tapping into brick-and-mortar as well as online retail opportunities to make their products more accessible.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com