Plant based Diet Market to Reach $227.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 17.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global plant-based diet market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages, and growing animal welfare concerns.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plant based Diet Market by Product Type (Plant based Dairy Products, Plant based Meat Products, and Others), Source (Legumes, Seeds & Nuts, Whole Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global plant-based diet market was valued at $44.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/97876

Prime determinants of growth

The global plant-based diet market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages, and growing animal welfare concerns. However, growing nutritional concerns among consumers and stringent government regulations restain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing establishment of plant-based or vegan restaurants and a rise in retail sales of plant-based food and beverages are expected to offer prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $44.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $227.2 billion CAGR 17.7 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the vegan population The surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages Opportunities Growing animal welfare concerns Growing establishment of plant-based or vegan restaurants Rise in retail sales of plant-based food and beverages Restraints Decline in fertility rates in women Strict safety regulations pertaining to the baby electrolyte

The plant based dairy products segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the plant based dairy products segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global plant based diet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. A wide range of products are now available in the market for plant-based dairy. Innovative flavors, superior textures, and nutrient-rich plant-based substitutes for conventional dairy products are constantly being introduced by manufacturers. The plant based meat products segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. Consumer demand for meat substitutes made from plants has significantly increased. Numerous factors, such as concerns about the effects of animal agriculture on the environment, animal welfare, health considerations, and a rising number of people embracing vegetarian and vegan diets, are behind this desire.

Buy This Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3plmelM

The legumes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By source, the legumes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two fifths of the global plant based diet market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Legumes are an important part of plant-based eating habits because they are valued sources of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and critical elements. The whole grains segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Whole grains are becoming more widely acknowledged as key components of a nutrient-dense and balanced diet as plant-based diets gain popularity.

The specialty stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global plant based diet market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialty stores provide high service quality and detailed product specification & expert guidance to the consumers, which boost the sale of these products. The online sales channel segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Consumers currently prefer to purchase plant based diet products online since it is easy and offers a wide variety of brands that are not accessible in stores.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global market revenue in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in Europe are embracing the idea of flexitarianism by eating less meat and increasing their intake of plant-based cuisine. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032. Consumer demand for plant-based food options has significantly increased in North America. Health issues, environmental awareness, animal welfare concerns, and the desire for a diverse culinary experience are some of the elements that are driving this trend.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/97876

Leading Market Players: -

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

Conagra Brands, Inc

Danone S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Harmless Harvest

Impossible Foods Inc.

Lightlife Foods Inc (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd.

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global plant based diet market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Yogurt Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2031

Coconut Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research