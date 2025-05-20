Planon Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Transforming Smart Building Operations with Its Sustainable Building Energy Management Solutions

Planon's Energy & Sustainability Management solutions empower businesses to seamlessly integrate data, reduce energy consumption, and automate energy-saving strategies while meeting rigorous global sustainability regulations.

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the IoT-driven building energy management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Planon with the Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Planon is a pioneer of integrated building management solutions, offering a sophisticated, open, and interoperable platform that enhances smart buildings' efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance.

Planon

Planon provides a fully unified system that consolidates real estate, facility operations, and energy management into a single, data-driven interface, enabling organizations to optimize building performance and achieve sustainability goals. The company's innovative approach integrates energy management, real estate operations, and sustainability efforts, allowing organizations to make data-driven decisions that significantly reduce operational costs.

The company's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has made it a trusted partner for over 3,250 organizations worldwide, including leaders in real estate, corporate workplaces, universities, and facility service providers. Moreover, Planon's robust financial growth and strong customer retention showcase the tremendous success of its customer-first approach and highly sophisticated technology solutions.

"Planon's open, interoperable platform sets it apart from competitors by seamlessly connecting with ERP systems, IoT sensors, BMS, corporate reporting tools, financial management systems, and third-party sustainability frameworks. Unlike traditional point solutions that require multiple software tools and costly integrations, Planon offers a fully unified system that consolidates real estate, facility operations, and energy management into a single, data-driven interface," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, industry principal for energy and environment at Frost & Sullivan.

As businesses face increasing pressure to meet sustainability and efficiency goals, Planon positions itself as a major player in the industry by delivering exceptional value and supporting customers on their digital transformation journeys. This ongoing attention to the customer experience creates strong partnerships that enable businesses to quickly maximize their investments and strengthen their operations.

The company's effective feedback loops, proactive customer support, and continuous service optimization enable Planon to stay ahead of market trends and consistently exceed client expectations. As a result, the company's unparalleled customer service and personalized assistance have solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the IoT-driven building energy management industry and fostered a loyal customer base.

"By placing customer experience, feedback, and continuous improvement at the center of its strategy, Planon has successfully enhanced its brand reputation, increased customer loyalty, and driven strong financial performance. The company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value, optimizing service quality, and fostering long-term customer relationships has played a pivotal role in its sustained growth, profitability, and leadership in the IoT-driven building energy management industry," noted Bhaskaran.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Planon's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 3,250 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Contact:

Fabienne Douven

E: Fabienne.Douven@planonsoftware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691199/Planon_Award__1.jpg