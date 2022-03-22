Planon Again Named an Industry Leader by Independent Research Firm

- The Planon platform is recognised for its comprehensive end-to-end solution for real estate and workplace optimisation

BRIGHTON, England, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon is pleased to again be recognised as a 'Leader' in the Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) 2022. In the report, Planon's market-leading digital workplace and smart building solutions are acknowledged for delivering end-to-end real estate management capabilities, comprehensive workplace services tools for employees, advanced business intelligence integrations, and broad functionality for facility management service providers.

Planon again named a ‘Leader’ in the Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) 2022.

This Verdantix Green Quadrant® analysis focuses on Planon's innovative IWMS platform, covering real estate portfolio and financial management, lease management, asset and maintenance management, capital project management, space management, workplace services, occupant wellbeing and safety, and energy and sustainability management. Planon has remained in the Leaders Quadrant since Verdantix first ran the IWMS Green Quadrant report in 2017.

'Planon's capabilities score exemplifies the strong functionality the integrated platform has across many of the core IWMS domains, making it a consistently strong performer across all benchmarks. Planon also has one of the largest IWMS user bases, with more than 2,500 organizations using its platform across various industries, such as corporates, healthcare and universities,' stated Joy Trinquet, Industry Analyst Smart Buildings of Verdantix.

'The foundation for Planon's success has always been our drive to make technology work more efficiently for our clients and our high investment in R&D. Our advanced set of capabilities allows organisations to connect buildings, people and processes, by eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform,' said Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of the Planon Group. 'I am very proud of this recognition which is a testimony to our incredibly talented people. Their hard work and determination to empower all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights are again reflected in the Verdantix report and our leadership position in the Green Quadrant.'

Considering all supplier offerings assessed in the Green Quadrant analysis, Verdantix believes that Planon should be included on shortlists by:

Global firms that need to track and report on assets around the world.

Facilities services firms looking for new software to improve productivity and manage operations.

Universities looking for a proven campus management solution.

Firms pursuing an ambitious digitisation programme.

A free excerpt of the IWMS Green Quadrant can be downloaded here.

Not for publication

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771258/Planon.jpg

SOURCE Planon