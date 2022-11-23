Planet cruise gives top tips for finding the Best Black Friday Cruise Deals

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is a great time to grab a holiday bargain and cruises are no exception. With everyone's favourite cruise lines releasing a myriad of fantastic offers in the week leading up to 25th November this year, Planet cruise has compiled its top Black Friday deals for cruise fans.

Dave Mills, Commercial and Global Supply Director at Planet Cruise commented: "This is the broadest range of cruise deals and savings we've ever seen for Black Friday, there are some real gems to be found, from mini-cruises to ultra-luxury voyages in 2023 and 2024".

But how to find the best deal for you when it comes to cruise line and ship, destination and budget? It can get overwhelming pretty quickly unless you know where to look and how.

Here's just a taste of all the fantastic Black Friday cruise deals released so far. For all the latest updates as other cruise lines launch their own Black Friday cruise deals, see Planet Cruise .

P&O Cruises - up to 30% off

Get up to 30% off until 29th November - a deal that's hard to resist!

Top Deal: Spain & Portugal from Southampton 4th March 2023 on P&O Iona from £571pp

MSC Cruises - up to 45% off

Save up to 45% if booked before 28th November 2022 and enjoy an unforgettable cruise for a fraction of the price!

Top deal: Northern Pearls from Southampton 3rd February 2023 on MSC Virtuosa from £348pp

Royal Caribbean Cruises - kids sail for £99

Royal Caribbean's offers running to 30th November are bound to please, with £99 deposits, kids sailing from £99 and savings of up to £795 off your stateroom.

Top Deal: British Isles from Amsterdam 16th August 2023 on Jewel of the Seas from £1,009pp

Princess Cruises - £50pp deposits

Princess include a low deposit of £50pp and fares from just £339pp until 28th November.

Top Deal: Norwegian Fjords from Southampton 17th June 2023 on Sky Princess from £937pp

Celebrity Cruises - up to $800 onboard credit

Up to 6th December Celebrity Cruises offer up to $800 onboard credit, 75% off second guests and an extra $25pp onboard spend when booked between 24th and 29th November 2022.

Top deal: Scandinavian Capitals from Southampton 1st July 2023 on Celebrity Silhouette from £1,083pp

For all Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines, check out Planet Cruise .

