Plane Crash and Quicksand: Creative Arts launches Immersive Experience in East Sussex

Dark Master Escape Rooms in East Sussex contacted Creativearts.co.uk to create them a truly immersive wonderland, full of magic and special effects. The escape room design includes an underground river-adventure, secret tunnels, a cave behind a waterfall, an arctic tundra – where it actually snows, a temple hidden in a jungle, a giant crocodile which swallows you whole, and an extreme turbulence airplane simulator - complete with falling air-masks.

With Sony's release of "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions" in cinemas on July 16 (a sequel to their "Escape Room" movie), it's the perfect time for Dark Master to open its doors. Sony's movie features both a plane crash and a quicksand simulator, so fans can literally come to East Sussex and re-live parts of the movie first-hand.

While the cast of Escape Room 2 go up against the shadowy Minos Corporation, who build deadly escape rooms, for the pleasure of sadistic rich folks, those trying their hand at the escape rooms designed by Creativearts.co.uk will find themselves in a thickly-plotted mystery, taking on a mysterious supervillain of their own.

Dark Master's rooms include a jungle adventure, which participants say is, "just like being in an Indiana Jones movie". Players must use their wits, teamwork, and problem-solving skills to take down a mysterious master criminal.



"The jungle was so much fun to create," says Dave Bamforth – an escape room designer from Creativearts.co.uk. "It's genuinely like being lost in a real tropical forest, complete with creeping vines, trees, sounds and smell effects. There's countless dangerous plants and tricks, including a 6-foot Venus fly trap, and an ancient temple to explore. Guests have to assemble a boat and sail through a winding underground river, which they access from a cave behind a waterfall –they paddle through a winding cave, lit only by candles and artificial fireflies. It's been so good to see how amazing the early reviews of that room are."

Other games include "Shamley's" – a haunted, derelict toyshop, and "One Wing" - a flight to the villain's last known location, courtesy of an under-budget airline (with an alarming tendency to send planes plummeting from the sky).

"We built the airplane set on a Hollywood motion simulator," says Bamforth. "It's so scary, as the whole thing shakes like mad, with extreme turbulence – air masks fall, the engine catches fire and scary hidden messages appear, as you plummet to your doom. I don't think there's anything like it elsewhere in the UK. Dark Master totally raises the bar for escape room design."

Creativearts.co.uk creates fun interior designs and immersive visual spectacles for clients such as Coca Cola, Virgin, BBC, Mick Jagger, Beyoncé and Goldfrapp. Dave recounts his favourite projects. "We turned a bedroom into a pirate ship once, for the son of an a-list celebrity. It had a working cannon that fired plush toys at annoying sisters," he explains. "The most satisfying thing, right now though, is how companies are asking us to pimp their offices. Working from home has left some employees unwilling to return to work, so companies have been seeking our help to make the workplace a more fun, healthy and positive environment. One client had us turn their office to a rainforest, with tree-house meeting rooms!"

