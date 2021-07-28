Planable: Brands move away from traditional social media platforms, as video content increases by 17%

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses have started to move away from traditional social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin in the first half of 2021, as companies have increasingly used Instagram as the preferred platform for promoting their brand, according to the latest study by Planable , the social media collaboration company.

Planable's clients, using the company's social media collaboration platform, have shown in the first half of 2021 a strong preference for Instagram as the go-to social media platform to communicate with their followers, with a 58% increase in posts per user compared to the same time last year. The number of Instagram stories per user has also grown by 10% this year.

As brands step away from traditional social media channels, Facebook has registered a 16% decrease in the number of posts per user, Twitter a 21% reduction, and LinkedIn a slight 2% decrease compared to last year. The study covered over 9,000 companies from 87 different countries.

"It's no surprise that Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms for brands. The numbers are clear. We also expect to see video content being used more throughout all platforms as the preferred format to engage with followers. In this context, we see video-centric platforms such as TikTok becoming a main channel for brands, as the social network exceeded over 1 billion monthly active users," said Miruna Dragomir, Chief Marketing Officer at Planable .

In the first half of 2021, video content has shown considerable growth, with a 17% increase in posts per user throughout all social media platforms, compared to the previous year, according to data within the recent Planable study.

"A whopping 30% of the companies we work with use video content on social media and we notice that it has become an important part of their strategy. As a result, at the end of May, this year, we also launched YouTube functionalities within the Planable platform and more than 13% of the companies we work with, have connected their accounts," added Miruna Dragomir, from Planable.

About Planble

Planable is the content review and collaboration platform for social media teams. The product streamlines the planning, feedback, and publishing process so that marketers can create better social media content, faster.

SOURCE Planable