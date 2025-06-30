PlaDeo: Middle East Launch of the World's First Bio-Plasma Deodorant Device
30 Jun, 2025, 05:09 GMT
Korean CES Award-Winning Technology Brings Safe, Fragrance-Free Odor Control to the GCC Region
SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSteri Inc., a bio-tech startup from Hanyang University College of Medicine, is now launching its innovative product PlaDeo in the Middle East. Recognized with a CES Innovation Award, PlaDeo is the world's first electronic deodorant device powered by bio-plasma technology — designed to meet the region's growing demand for safe, chemical-free, and effective hygiene solutions.
In a region where high temperatures, humidity, and modest dress norms pose unique challenges for personal hygiene, PlaDeo offers a timely, science-backed alternative. The device uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) — specifically hydroxyl radicals (OH⁻) and superoxide ions (O₂⁻) — to neutralize odor-causing bacteria directly on the skin. No alcohol. No aluminum. No synthetic fragrances. Just clean, skin-safe, and non-invasive odor control.
Clinically Proven, Scientifically Validated
A 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature's Scientific Reports and a clinical trial conducted at a major university hospital in Seoul found that 94% of users experienced significant odor reduction using PlaDeo[1]. The findings support PlaDeo not only as a daily hygiene device but also as a potential solution for axillary bromhidrosis — a chronic underarm odor condition that affects quality of life across all climates.
Why PlaDeo Fits the Middle East
Consumers across the Middle East are increasingly seeking ingredient transparency and halal-aligned, alcohol-free hygiene products. Amid growing concerns over aluminum salts, triclosan, and synthetic perfumes, PlaDeo responds with:
- Fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and aluminum-free composition
- Suitable for sensitive skin and culturally mindful use
- Reusable and sustainable — aligned with ecological values
- Ideal for public or shared spaces: mosques, schools, healthcare settings, and more
Its discreet, portable form suits the needs of mobile professionals, students, and caregivers across the GCC and neighboring regions like the Levant.
Key Features
- CES Award-Winning Korean Innovation (Health & Wellness, 2020)
- Plasma-Powered for Bacteria Elimination
- Clinically Tested & Lab-Validated
- No Chemicals, No Residue
- Portable, Rechargeable, Long-Lasting
One full charge provides up to 20 days of use in 90-second mode or around 10 days in 3-minute mode. This energy-efficient device aligns with both personal comfort and regional sustainability initiatives.
Availability
CE-certified and ready for global distribution, PlaDeo will begin shipping to the Middle East in September 2025. From Seoul to the Gulf, from science to skincare — PlaDeo is here.
Pre-order now on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/PlaDeo
