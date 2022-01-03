Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 4.4 Bn by 2030, Underpinned by Enormous R&D in Cellular Therapies and Regenerative Medicine, Finds TMR Study

- Growing application of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) as cellular therapeutic agents in various neurological and immune disorders to generate massive revenues in placental stem cell therapy market

- Players lean on augmenting production of human amniotic epithelial cells (hAECs) for treating congenital metabolic diseases; Asia Pacific to present sizable revenue streams

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Companies in the placental stem cell therapy market have been recently exploring the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (MSCs) for treating severe COVID-19. Particularly in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), MSCs have demonstrated high efficacy and safety, due to their immunomodulation and differentiation properties. The revenue in the global market is estimated to surpass US$ 4.4 Bn by 2030.H

A growing number of preclinical and clinical studies are exploring new therapeutic approaches utilizing placental MSCs for lung diseases, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and cystic fibrosis (CF). This has extended the sales revenue potential, assert analysts in a TMR study on the placental stem cell therapy market.

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global placental stem cell therapy market in 2019. Enormous R&D in regenerative therapies in the region has spurred lucrative opportunities for players in recent years.

Evaluation of safety and effectiveness of transplantation of human amniotic epithelial cells (hAECs) in various inflammatory and immune-based diseases. These have generated groundswell of attention, notably due to their ease of isolation, abundance, and non-immunogenic and non-tumorigenic properties. Moreover, ongoing clinical studies in hAECs are expected to pave way to innovative regenerative medicines for wound healing.

Key Findings of Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market Study

Robust Analytics and Independent Measurement Systems to Enrich Market Landscape: Players are keenly adopting technologies and techniques to ensure consistent quality of stem cells in order to expand the clinical applications of placental stem cell therapies. Extensive research on the characterization of placental stem cell therapies pivots on strides in biobanking technologies.

Such advances have supported substantial R&D funding on cell transplantation therapy in retinitis pigmentosa, thereby opening a new frontier, concurs the TMR study on the placental stem cell therapy market. In particular, transplantation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) is attracting special attention.

Rising Number of Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantations Holds Promise for Regenerative Medicine: Growing utility of human amniotic/amnion epithelial cells (hAECs) in regenerative medicine has catalyzed significant investments in the placental stem cell therapy market over the past few years. Allogeneic hAECs are showing potential for leukemia and bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in various phases of clinical trials. The growing number of allogeneic stem cell transplantation procedures in developed nations has enriched the sales prospects in the placental stem cell therapy market.

Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market: Key Drivers

Growing need for precision cell-based therapies has led to a spurt in R&D in placental stem cell products both in in-vitro and in vivo, thus unlocking lucrative avenues

Rising social and economic burden of age-related neurological disorders has generated massive attention of stem cell companies globally. Researchers are increasingly exploring these therapies to develop novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and Huntington's disease.

Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the placental stem cell therapy market are

Celularity, Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

ReNeuron Group plc.

Mesoblast Limited

ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Americord Registry

Lifebank Stem Cell Banking

Global Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Application

Hematologic Malignancies and Disorders

Congenital Immunodeficiency Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market, by End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes & Academies

Placental Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Vietnam



China



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

