PKWARE and HANDD Business Solutions Partner to Deliver Complete Suite of Data Security Solutions

Partnership will extend PKWARE's PK Protect suite to HANDD's large, global customer base

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, today announced a reseller partnership with HANDD Business Solutions (HANDD), a U.K.-based independent specialist in global data security. The partnership will extend PKWARE's data security solutions to reach HANDD's 700 customers across 27 countries worldwide.

PKWARE's PK Protect suite provides all the tools that companies across industries need to find and secure their most sensitive data. The suite includes automatic discovery, classification, masking, encryption, privacy, and compliance solutions, which HANDD's customers will now have direct access to. PKWARE will also provide HANDD's sales team with the training tools, product assets, sales materials, and marketing support to help them successfully and seamlessly incorporate its product set into HANDD's portfolio.

"PKWARE is a leader in the data security space, with a proven track record of successfully discovering and securing the data of many large, global companies, across industries," said Noemi Lamanna, sales director at HANDD Business Solutions. "We're thrilled to partner with PKWARE to bring its security solutions to our customers. In particular, PKWARE's discovery solution's capabilities will be extremely valuable to our customers during data cloud migrations, especially now as many companies have moved to the cloud amidst the pandemic and need an automated solution that can quickly and accurately find sensitive information no matter where it is stored."

HANDD Business Solutions is comprised of data protection software specialists that independently supply data protection solutions to customers from several providers around the world. HANDD specialists advise, install, and maintain software and systems that protect the data throughout its life, wherever it travels. Customers seek their services for tasks such as reviewing and shortlisting solutions, implementing new software, and advising on adding more protection for their data. The company serves eight of the 10 largest banks in the world, two of the world's top five investment organizations, and 45 percent of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100.

"As a provider of automated data security solutions to global financial services companies, PKWARE's partnership with HANDD is a great fit. HANDD advises many customers in the financial services industry, among other industries we serve as well, including healthcare and government," said JT Sison, SVP, global partnerships at PKWARE. "As we continue to grow our presence in the U.K. and EU, we look forward to offering our solution set in these regions to help even more companies meet their stringent security requirements."

PKWARE's PK Protect Suite removes the guesswork and legwork for customers by eliminating data security gaps, automating the management and protection of sensitive information, and meeting data compliance goals—all with the ability to tailor the solution to the unique needs of any industry. Driven by powerful automation capabilities, the technology monitors and protects sensitive information in files on endpoints, servers, and more to prevent data breaches and comply with a range of regulations specific to location or industry. With the PK Protect suite, businesses are empowered to work safely with sensitive data to make better business decisions, gain greater customer insights, move to the cloud, and generate new revenue streams. For more on PKWARE's solutions, please visit: https://www.pkware.com/products/pk-protect.

About PKWARE

PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security and compliance. To learn more, visit pkware.com.

About HANDD Business Solutions

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Reading, HANDD Business Solutions (HANDD) is an independent specialist in global data security. Working with market leading vendors HANDD delivers solutions that protect data through every aspect of its journey including classification, managed file transfer, identity access management, data loss prevention, data governance, encryption, incident response, vulnerability and user entity behavioural analytics. HANDD has more than 700 clients spanning 27 countries across the energy, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail and utilities sectors. These comprise 45% of the FTSE 100, eight of the world's largest banks as well as a host of global organisations including. HANDD's specialist knowledge and unmatched expertise makes it a trusted partner in securing a client's data wherever it travels, from consultancy and technical design, through to implementation, training and support. For more information visit www.handd.co.uk

