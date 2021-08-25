Pizza Inn Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement in Palestine

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 / PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn announced today it has executed an international development agreement with Principal Partners Mr. Ziad Suwan and Mr. Ibrahim Sawan of Z.I.S. General Trading Company, who will open three new locations in Palestine. The first store is projected to open in the city of Ramallah / Nablus in March of 2022. The three-year development agreement includes an option to open additional stores in new locations.

"We truly believe in the strength of Pizza Inn's brand and are committed to making Pizza Inn the 'Pizza Brand of Choice' in Palestine," said. Mr Ziad. "Guests will love Pizza Inn's house-made dough and fresh ingredients. We look forward to seeing these three locations open and become an important part of the communities they serve."

"RAVE is excited for Mr. Ziad and Mr. Ibrahim to help expand Pizza Inn's presence in Palestine. These new store openings will help Pizza Inn continue to expand its global footprint," says RAVE Restaurant Group's (NASDAQ: RAVE) President and CEO, Brandon Solano.

"Mr. Ziad and Mr. Ibrahim's industry experience and level of operational excellence will set up these three stores for great success," says Raja Joshi, RAVE Restaurant Group International Franchise Business Consultant. "These individuals are dedicated to the Pizza Inn brand and our team can't wait to see what their entire team achieves with the opening of these new locations."

Pizza Inn is known for its fresh, house-made pizza dough, high-quality ingredients, and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create craveable flavor combinations. Unlike its competitors, Pizza Inn's house-made pizza dough is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Hoskinson

kelly@thepowergroup.com

469.620.1055 ext. 1003

Related Links

https://www.pizzainn.com



SOURCE Pizza Inn