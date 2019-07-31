Pixellu Launches SmartAlbums 2019, the Game-changing Update to Their Popular Photo Album Design Software

Photo albums provide a valuable upsell for photographers wanting to increase their revenue. With the Professional Photographers of America association recommending a mark-up of nearly 300%, it's easy to see that albums provide a lucrative profit opportunity. However, designing albums can take days, quickly eating into those profit margins.

Pixellu's user-centric approach is reflected in their latest updates to SmartAlbums. One-click spread mirroring and single-page designs have been implemented to offer an improved workflow. Multi-line text plus b&w conversion and tone adjustments within SmartAlbums provide greater control over the final album design.

The global demand for the digital photography market has been valued at USD 110 billion. Photographers face stiff competition from outside markets, including the rapidly growing mobile phone sector. Many professionals are continually looking for ways to differentiate their services and stand out from the crowd. Flush mount photo albums provide a lucrative opportunity with the global market expected to hit USD 6.51 billion by 2022. SmartAlbums 2019 is helping photographers quickly create a photo album for their clients to meet this demand.

"We're proud to be delivering a product that makes it easy for photographers to tap into the global photo album market," said Daniel Usenko, co-founder of Pixellu. "We're always looking to improve our software—we asked our users what they needed out of SmartAlbums, and these latest updates are some of the best yet."

"SmartAlbums does to album design what digital did to photography. A total revolution, there is nothing like it. I have tried many solutions in the last ten years, and SmartAlbums blows everything out of the water." - Sergio Photographer

To celebrate the launch of SmartAlbums 2019, Pixellu is offering a launch special of 25% off their regular pricing. To learn more about SmartAlbums 2019, visit pixellu.com/smartalbums.

About Pixellu:

Pixellu is on a mission to develop simple and beautiful solutions for the world of photography. Co-founded by two wedding photographers in 2010, Pixellu harnesses the power of technology to build software that helps photographers save time and live more fulfilling lives. To learn more about the latest SmartAlbums release, visit pixellu.com/smartalbums/smartalbums2019. You can find out more about Pixellu and their range of software designed specifically for photographers at pixellu.com.

https://www.pixellu.com/smartalbums/smartalbums2019/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951733/Pixellu_SmartAlbums.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951734/SmartAlbums_Logo.jpg

Contact:

info@pixellu.com

Related Links

https://www.pixellu.com



SOURCE Pixellu