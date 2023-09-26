Pixalate's H1 2023 EMEA Mobile App Ad Supply Chain Report: 39% Mobile Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in Europe Attributed to Cyprus-based Developers

New research indicates that 40% of global open programmatic mobile in-app ad spend goes to EMEA-based developers

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the H1 2023 EMEA Mobile App Ad Supply Chain Report .

The report evaluates the state of the mobile marketplaces in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, including device market share, app developer growth, and invalid traffic (IVT) trends. The research also reveals the top EMEA mobile app developers across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue.

EMEA Mobile App Ad Supply Chain Insights:

The key findings below are based on Pixalate's data and estimates

40% of the global mobile in-app open programmatic spend goes to EMEA-registered apps

goes to EMEA-registered apps Cyprus accounts for 39% of EMEA's total mobile ad revenue

accounts for of EMEA's total mobile ad revenue Apple iPhone captures 35% estimated mobile device market share in EMEA; Huawei and Samsung follow with 19% and 16%, respectively

in EMEA; Huawei and Samsung follow with 19% and 16%, respectively 19% IVT rate for mobile in-app traffic in EMEA

for mobile in-app traffic in EMEA 29% of global mobile in-app ad spending goes to EU-registered apps

Download the H1 2023 EMEA Mobile Ad Supply-Chain Report

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the EMEA Market Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

