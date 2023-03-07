Pixalate Releases H2 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: Open Programmatic Ad Spend Rises 41% YoY

Report reveals almost all (98%) of internet-connected U.S. households are now reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising; Roku remains dominant device type with 50% open programmatic CTV ad market share

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the H2 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report , a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through the second half of 2022.

The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends - using ad sales as a proxy - by global region, the latest trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Key Findings:

Global CTV advertising continues to climb higher

98% of internet-connected U.S. households are now reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising.

41% YoY increase in global open programmatic CTV ad spend

EMEA saw 380% YoY growth

Ad fraud in the open programmatic CTV ad ecosystem decreased slightly from H1 2022

IVT – inclusive of ad fraud – in the open programmatic CTV ad supply chain dipped below 20% in H2 2022.

This reverses a trend dating back to 2020 in which H2 IVT numbers were higher than H1 numbers.

Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market; LG continues market share gains

50% of open programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices in Q4 2022.

in CTV went to devices in Q4 2022. LG market share climbed to 5% - moving LG up 181% YoY .

- moving LG up . Sony and Google Chromecast appear to be losing market share to China -based XMQ (Shiningworth) and Xiaomi.

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's H2 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

CTV device trends

Roku Channel Store and Amazon Fire TV Channel Store Insights

CTV operating system trends

Download a free copy of the report here: H2 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the H2 2022 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

Contact: marketing@pixalate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097984/Pixalate_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pixalate