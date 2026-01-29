Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q3 and 9M FY26

News provided byPiramal Pharma Limited
MUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical, health and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Month (9M) ended 31st December 2025.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
Particulars
Q3FY26
Q3FY25
YoY %
9MFY26
9MFY25
YoY %
Revenue from Operations
2,140
2,204
(3) %
6,117
6,397
(4) %
CDMO
1,166
1,278
(9) %
3,207
3,659
(12) %
CHG
668
654
2 %
1,948
1,928
1 %
PCH
334
278
20 %
954
819
16 %
EBITDA
239
350
(32) %
628
977
(36) %
EBITDA Margin
11 %
16 %
10 %
15 %
PAT Before Expectational Item
(95)
4
NM
(297)
(62)
NM
Exceptional Item
(41)
-
NM
(20)
-
NM
PAT After Expectational Item
(136)
4
NM
(317)
(62)
NM
Key Highlights for Q3 and 9M FY26
- Revenue growth in Q3/9M FY26 was impacted by inventory destocking in one large on-patent commercial product by customer, slower early-stage order inflows in H1FY26 due to inconsistent recovery in US biopharma funding along with uncertainties on global trade policies, and regulatory delays in inhalation anesthesia for ex-US markets from Digwal facility.
- EBITDA Margin – Despite lower revenues, impact on EBITDA was partly offset by our efforts towards cost optimization and operational excellence.
- Seeing significant pick-up in RFPs with early signs of recovery in order inflows since October 2025 on the back of improved biopharma funding and increased M&A activities in the US.
- Growth Capex - US$ 90Mn investment to expand Lexington and Riverview facilities, on track. Seeing good customer interest.
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited, said, "FY26 has been a muted year for the Company due to impact of inventory destocking and slower early-stage order inflows in H1FY26 in our CDMO business. However, in recent time, we are seeing early signs of recovery with pick-up in RFPs and order inflows on the back of improved biopharma funding and increased M&A activities in the US healthcare space. In our CHG business, we are investing in new products and expanding our presence in the ex-US markets. Acquiring niche brand like Kenalog, which is synergetic to our current business, is an important step in this direction. Our consumer business continues to outperform in its representative markets with robust growth in our power brands.
Despite the slower growth in FY26, we continue to believe in long term growth prospects of our businesses and back them with timely investments in capacities and capabilities. Q4 has been historically the strongest quarter for the Company, and we expect this trend to continue this year as well."
Key Business Highlights for Q3/9M FY26
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH):
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
Particulars
Quarterly
Nine Months
Q3FY26
Q3FY25
YoY %
Q2FY26
QoQ %
9MFY26
9MFY25
YoY %
Revenue from Operations
2,140
2,204
(3) %
2,044
5 %
6,117
6,397
(4) %
Other Income
43
12
256 %
66
(34) %
167
93
80 %
Total Income
2,183
2,216
(2) %
2,109
3 %
6,285
6,490
(3) %
Material Cost
786
806
(2) %
703
12 %
2,183
2,277
(4) %
Employee Expenses
600
556
8 %
611
(2) %
1,830
1,695
8 %
Other Expenses
558
504
11 %
571
(2) %
1,643
1,541
7 %
EBITDA
239
350
(32) %
224
7 %
628
977
(36) %
Interest Expenses
89
103
(14) %
82
8 %
258
318
(19) %
Depreciation
213
197
8 %
203
5 %
613
574
7 %
Share of Net Profit of Associates
10
17
(40) %
15
(31) %
44
57
(23) %
Profit Before Tax
(53)
67
NM
(46)
NM
(199)
142
NM
Tax
42
63
(33) %
53
(20) %
98
204
(52) %
Net Profit after Tax
(95)
4
NM
(99)
NM
(297)
(62)
NM
Exceptional item1
(41)
-
NM
-
NM
(20)
-
NM
Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Item
(136)
4
NM
(99)
NM
(317)
(62)
NM
1. Q3FY26 - Includes gratuity and leave encashment provision due to impact of change in LWF Act ₹ 26 Crs. & Settlement with CDMO customers ₹ 15 Crs.
Q3 and 9M FY26 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 29th January 2026 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM (IST) to discuss its Q3 and 9M FY26 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
Event
Location & Time
Telephone Number
Conference call on
India – 09:30 AM IST
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
USA – 11:00 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
Toll free number
18667462133
UK – 04:00 AM
(London Time)
Toll free number
08081011573
Singapore – 12:00 PM
(Singapore Time)
Toll free number
8001012045
Hong Kong – 12:00 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
Toll free number
800964448
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –Click here
About Piramal Pharma Limited:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 171 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.
For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn
1. Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg
