Pippit Launches "Agent Mode," a Smart Engine to Turn any Idea into a Ready-to-Share Video

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pippit, a smart content creation tool designed for marketers, businesses and creators, today announced the launch of Agent Mode, a new feature that acts as a personal AI production team within its platform. "Agent Mode" is designed to be the smart engine for every creator, brand, and entrepreneur with an idea, removing the traditional barriers between concept and finished video. The new tool generates complete, ready-to-share videos from a single prompt and helps produce high-quality marketing, branded and organic videos.

Courtesy of Pippit

Powered by CapCut, Pippit's Agent Mode introduces a new, streamlined creative workflow. The AI video generation agent creates multiple video variations from structured user inputs, giving creators unprecedented simplicity and control.

The process begins when a user selects "Agent Mode" and uploads reference media. This can include product images, video clips for stylistic inspiration, or documents with additional information to guide the new feature. Users then have the option to include an AI avatar, choosing from a library of pre-made selections or uploading their own custom avatar for a unique, on-brand presence. With the ability to generate content in multiple languages, Agent Mode produces stunning visuals and engaging videos that stand out across digital channels.

The launch of Agent Mode provides tailored solutions for a wide range of users:

E-commerce and Dropshippers : Instantly create winning video ads for any product without ever needing to hold it.

: Instantly create winning video ads for any product without ever needing to hold it. Creators and Agencies : Automate content pipelines, generating a week's worth of videos in minutes and instantly scaling ad creative.

: Automate content pipelines, generating a week's worth of videos in minutes and instantly scaling ad creative. Casual Creators and AI Enthusiasts: Turn fun ideas into amazing videos with zero editing skills required.

Other notable key features on Pippit

Product Showcase: Instantly generate videos that showcase an uploaded product image in use, for example being displayed, held, or styled.

Instantly generate videos that showcase an uploaded product image in use, for example being displayed, held, or styled. AI Design: Generates fully composed posters from a simple moodboard of user-provided ideas and images. This feature provides a powerful tool for creating professional-quality marketing materials, eliminating the need for specialized design skills.

Generates fully composed posters from a simple moodboard of user-provided ideas and images. This feature provides a powerful tool for creating professional-quality marketing materials, eliminating the need for specialized design skills. Link to Video generation: A smart tool that instantly turns any of your website links into engaging marketing videos.

A smart tool that instantly turns any of your website links into engaging marketing videos. AI Talking Photo: Animates any static image by allowing users to upload a picture and add a script, bringing it to life with speech. This capability transforms a simple photo into an unforgettable, viral-worthy video.

About Pippit

Pippit is a forward-thinking creative technology company dedicated to building the future of content creation. Pippit helps creators, small businesses, marketers, and individuals produce marketing content smarter and faster. By harnessing the power of AI, Pippit aims to remove the barriers to video production, making it accessible to everyone, from individual creators to large-scale agencies

CONTACT: Manasvee Muralikumaar, manasvee.m@bytedance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755948/Pippit_Video_Agent.jpg