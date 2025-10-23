Piper Sandler Announces Acquisition to Strengthen Presence in the Middle East

MINNEAPOLIS and ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MENA Growth Partners, a merchant bank based in Abu Dhabi that will serve as its strategic investment banking hub in the GCC region.

Eric Wilson, Founder of MENA Growth Partners, and his team will act as consultants to Piper Sandler. The firm will draw upon the relationships they have built over their 40+ years of experience dedicated to facilitating the growth of innovative companies in the Middle East. MENA Growth Partners' regional relationships will further connect Piper Sandler's deep domain expertise in energy, infrastructure, chemicals, healthcare, technology, equity capital markets and private capital advisory with clients in the region.

"Piper Sandler has a strong track record of building relationships and completing transactions in the Middle East," said James Baker, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets. "We are excited to expand our presence through this new partnership and strategic office location."

"With nearly 40% of the world's sovereign wealth assets managed from the GCC region and two-thirds of the global population located within an eight-hour flight, this part of the world is positioned to continue to flourish," said Eric Wilson. "After building long-term relationships in the region since 1983, I am proud to play a role in bringing Piper Sandler to one of the most exciting markets across the globe."

Nabeel Siddiqui, currently a managing director in the Piper Sandler London office, will relocate to the Abu Dhabi office post-closing to lead Piper Sandler's investment banking in the region in addition to maintaining responsibilities over his existing European business.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler was advised by the law firm of Al Tamimi & Company and MENA Growth Partners was advised by the law firm of Charles Russell Speechlys and the advisory firm TMF Group, in connection with the transaction.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Through a distinct combination of candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver insight and impact to each and every relationship. Our proven advisory teams combine deep product and sector expertise with ready access to global capital. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen, Zurich, Munich and Hong Kong. Learn more at pipersandler.com.

About MENA Growth Partners

Rooted in Abu Dhabi, the 'Capital of Capital," MGP connects the best-in-class western companies, founders and fund managers with the Middle East's most active sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and strategic partners. MGP's sector-focused advisory model accelerates fundraising, joint ventures, and market expansion throughout the GCC & MENA region. The MGP team has over 40 years of experience in the region working across sectors such as healthcare & wellness, technology, sports and real estate. Learn more at mgp.capital.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, the future prospects and growth of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the following: (1) the transaction described in this announcement is subject to customary closing conditions and may not close on the expected timing or at all; (2) the costs or difficulties relating to the combination of the businesses may be greater than expected and may adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition and our ability to realize anticipated synergies from the transaction; (3) the expected benefits of the transaction may take longer than anticipated to achieve and may not be achieved in their entirety or at all, and will in part depend on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its clients; (4) developments in market and economic conditions have in the past adversely affected, and may in the future adversely affect, the business and profitability of the Company generally and its investment banking business specifically; and (5) other factors identified under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and updated in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These reports are available at www.pipersandler.com or www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin as a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

